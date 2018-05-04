10 celebrities, CEOs, and conservative provocateurs we know have been dinner guests at Trump’s White House

President Donald Trump has become quite the dinner party host since moving to the White House, Politico documented recently.

According to their account, he hosts several gatherings a month, inviting lawmakers, TV personalities, conservative leaders, former campaign aides, and businessmen to dine with him. Most of them are Trump’s longtime friends, allies, and ideological counterparts.

He’ll often give tours of the “People’s House,” as he likes to call it, and can be persuaded to sign menus or copies of his books for guests. The menu is often filled with Trump’s favorite foods: salad, steak, chicken, or salmon, followed by chocolate cake, ice cream, or strawberry shortcake for dessert.

Here are some of the president’s notable dinner guests, according to Politico’s account:

Robert Kraft

caption Patriots owner Robert Kraft. source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Despite being a life-long Democrat, New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft has been close with Trump, and dined with him at the White House. Last year, Kraft’s Super Bowl-winning team also visited the White House and met with the president.

According to Kraft, the foundation of their friendship was formed when Kraft’s wife passed away and Trump repeatedly called him to check in. He said Trump was one of the few people who was truly there for him.

Kraft donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration and reportedly called Trump in December 2017 to express his approval of the new tax law.

Rupert Murdoch

caption Rupert Murdoch, Chairman of Fox News Channel, on September 10, 2017. source Reuters

Rupert Murdoch, who serves as the Executive Chairman of News Corporation and Executive Co-Chairman of 21st Century Fox, frequently speaks with and advises the president over the phone.

As the owner and operator of Fox News, the conservative-minded Murdoch has had direct influence over the network’s positive coverage of the president.

Both men have been involved in the tabloid world for decades from Murdoch’s ownership of and Trump’s appearances in The New York Post, yet the two did not become close until Trump’s run for president.

When Murdoch agreed to sell parts of 21st Century Fox to Disney, Trump reportedly called him to make sure Fox News would not be touched.

Matt Drudge

caption Matt Drudge.

Matt Drudge, the founder and editor of the Conservative news website the Drudge Report, is a frequent visitor to the White House.

Drudge has been one of Trump’s biggest supporters since the infancy of his candidacy and helped push him through the GOP primary and general election against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Despite being a very private person, Drudge is extremely influential in Republican circles and has helped promote Trump’s agenda across right-wing media and his base.

Kid Rock

The musician Kid Rock endorsed Trump in February 2016 and released a line of pro-Trump t-shirts and hats during the campaign.

He was photographed with Trump at the White House in April 2017, when he dined with the president.

Sarah Palin

caption Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks at the 2010 Susan B. Anthony List’s “Celebration of Life” breakfast. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican Vice Presidential candidate was an early and strong supporter of Trump’s campaign for the White House.

Also known for promoting a populist message and going against the establishment, Palin notably supported Trump’s advocacy of the birther movement back in 2011.

Jamie Dimon

caption Jamie Dimon. source Getty/Mark Wilson

Carrying on the close relationship the JPMorgan Chase CEO had with former President Barack Obama, Jamie Dimon served on a business forum that Trump assembled to provide policy advice on economic issues.

Though the two have had their differences, Dimon is backing the president’s efforts to to get the US more favorable trade terms with China and other countries. Dimon has also praised the GOP tax plan that was signed into law last year.

Sean Hannity

There has arguably been no greater public defender and advocate of Trump and his agenda than Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

He was one of Trump’s biggest and earliest campaign supporters and would frequently interview him on his show, serving as a conduit for Trump’s message to his GOP base.

Hannity has also advocated that a “shadow government” or “deep state” is undermining the president and his administration. Along with consistently standing up for Trump, Hannity has also served as an outside adviser to the president since he took office.

It was revealed in April that Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen had done work for Hannity, as well.

Corey Lewandowski

caption Corey Lewandowski. source Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Corey Lewandowski earned his fame as Trump’s campaign manager from January 2015 to June 2016. The two men met at a political event in New Hampshire in 2014, and Trump invited him to Trump Tower in 2015 to join the campaign before it officially launched.

Famously known for the motto “Let Trump Be Trump“, Trump credited Lewandowski’s ground game in the primaries for his victory.

Lewandowski was let go after reports of physically assaulting a Breitbart News reporter and a protester emerged. He also began to lose influence in the campaign as new campaign chairman Paul Manafort began to wield more power.

Peter Thiel

caption Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

The venture capitalist was one of the first and only members of Silicon Valley to support Trump in the 2016 election by donating over $1 million to his campaign for president.

Peter Thiel has continued to advise the president on issues with regards to business and tech, serving as a bridge between the White House and Silicon Valley and on Trump’s transition team.

Safra Catz

caption Oracle CEO Safra Catz. source Oracle

After Trump was elected president, the Oracle CEO was considered for a Cabinet position, specifically as the Director of National Intelligence or the US Trade Representative.

A Republican, Catz supported Trump in the election and joined his transition team. Like Trump, Catz has supported a reform of the tax code, better trade deals for the US, and reduced regulation.

In a recent dinner with the president, Catz reportedly complained to Trump about the bidding process for a huge Pentagon cloud computing contract that was locked between Oracle and Amazon.

That’s not all who have dined with the president …