19 photos of Trump discovering his inner child

caption Eleven-year-old Frank doesn’t stop mowing the Rose Garden lawn when the president comes out to meet him. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

President Donald Trump has appeared in numerous photos with children – from the campaign trail to the Oval Office – that will likely make it into the history books.

Here are some highlights of Trump’s photo ops with kids.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump has squeezed babies on the campaign trail, handed out candy to young trick-or-treaters at the White House, and complained about the media to the children of the White House press corps in the Oval Office.

“I actually like you much more than your parents,” Trump told the children of reporters in April.

Here are some highlights of Trump’s photo ops with kids:

A baby gets a close look at the then-presidential candidate on the campaign trail.

source Andrew Burton/Getty Images

This baby went for Trump’s windswept look.

source Layne Murdoch/Reuters

Trump gets his signature thumbs-up from a kid at the congressional picnic.

source Carlos Barria/Reuters

Trump shakes hands with the kids of White House reporters and staffers during “Bring Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.”

source Jim Watson/Getty Images

These two babies were less than pleased to meet Trump on the campaign trail in Colorado.

source Joe Mahoney/Getty Images

Trump kisses a young supporter at a campaign rally weeks before the 2016 election.

source DOMINICK REUTER/Getty Images

Presidential coloring at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

source Jim Watson/Getty Images

The photo that became a meme. Trump with 11-year-old Frank Giacco, who wrote to the president asking to mow the White House lawn.

source Reuters

Trump inspects Frank’s work.

source Carlos Barria/Reuters

The president and first lady hand out Halloween candy to kids at the White House.

One young trick-or-treater got a candy bar emblazoned with Trump’s signature.

source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Vietnamese children greet Trump at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi.

source Getty Images

Trump with his grandchildren, Arabella and Theodore.

source MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Trump with his granddaughter, Arabella.

source Getty Images

Trump holds his granddaughter, Chloe.

source JOSE LUIS MAGANA/Getty Images

Kids swarm the Oval Office on “Take Your Child to Work Day.”

source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Camera-ready in the Oval Office with the kids of White House reporters and staffers.

source Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Trump delivers a few words before inviting the kids of White House reporters and staffers into the Oval Office.

source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trump prepare to kiss a baby among supporters at a campaign rally in Tennessee.