19 photos of Trump discovering his inner child

By
Eliza Relman, Business Insider US
-
Eleven-year-old Frank doesn't stop mowing the Rose Garden lawn when the president comes out to meet him.

caption
Eleven-year-old Frank doesn’t stop mowing the Rose Garden lawn when the president comes out to meet him.
source
Carlos Barria/Reuters

President Donald Trump has squeezed babies on the campaign trail, handed out candy to young trick-or-treaters at the White House, and complained about the media to the children of the White House press corps in the Oval Office.

“I actually like you much more than your parents,” Trump told the children of reporters in April.

Here are some highlights of Trump’s photo ops with kids:

A baby gets a close look at the then-presidential candidate on the campaign trail.

source
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

This baby went for Trump’s windswept look.

source
Layne Murdoch/Reuters

Trump gets his signature thumbs-up from a kid at the congressional picnic.

source
Carlos Barria/Reuters

Trump shakes hands with the kids of White House reporters and staffers during “Bring Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.”

source
Jim Watson/Getty Images

These two babies were less than pleased to meet Trump on the campaign trail in Colorado.

source
Joe Mahoney/Getty Images

Trump kisses a young supporter at a campaign rally weeks before the 2016 election.

source
DOMINICK REUTER/Getty Images

Presidential coloring at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

source
Jim Watson/Getty Images

The photo that became a meme. Trump with 11-year-old Frank Giacco, who wrote to the president asking to mow the White House lawn.

source
Reuters

Trump inspects Frank’s work.

source
Carlos Barria/Reuters

The president and first lady hand out Halloween candy to kids at the White House.

One young trick-or-treater got a candy bar emblazoned with Trump’s signature.

source
REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Vietnamese children greet Trump at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi.

source
Getty Images

Trump with his grandchildren, Arabella and Theodore.

source
MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Trump with his granddaughter, Arabella.

source
Getty Images

Trump holds his granddaughter, Chloe.

source
JOSE LUIS MAGANA/Getty Images

Kids swarm the Oval Office on “Take Your Child to Work Day.”

source
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Camera-ready in the Oval Office with the kids of White House reporters and staffers.

source
Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Trump delivers a few words before inviting the kids of White House reporters and staffers into the Oval Office.

source
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trump prepare to kiss a baby among supporters at a campaign rally in Tennessee.