19 photos of Trump discovering his inner child

- President Donald Trump has appeared in numerous photos with children – from the campaign trail to the Oval Office – that will likely make it into the history books.
- Here are some highlights of Trump’s photo ops with kids.
President Donald Trump has squeezed babies on the campaign trail, handed out candy to young trick-or-treaters at the White House, and complained about the media to the children of the White House press corps in the Oval Office.
“I actually like you much more than your parents,” Trump told the children of reporters in April.
A baby gets a close look at the then-presidential candidate on the campaign trail.
- source
- Andrew Burton/Getty Images
This baby went for Trump’s windswept look.
- source
- Layne Murdoch/Reuters
Trump gets his signature thumbs-up from a kid at the congressional picnic.
- source
- Carlos Barria/Reuters
Trump shakes hands with the kids of White House reporters and staffers during “Bring Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.”
- source
- Jim Watson/Getty Images
These two babies were less than pleased to meet Trump on the campaign trail in Colorado.
- source
- Joe Mahoney/Getty Images
Trump kisses a young supporter at a campaign rally weeks before the 2016 election.
- source
- DOMINICK REUTER/Getty Images
Presidential coloring at the White House Easter Egg Roll.
- source
- Jim Watson/Getty Images
The photo that became a meme. Trump with 11-year-old Frank Giacco, who wrote to the president asking to mow the White House lawn.
- source
- Reuters
Trump inspects Frank’s work.
- source
- Carlos Barria/Reuters
The president and first lady hand out Halloween candy to kids at the White House.
One young trick-or-treater got a candy bar emblazoned with Trump’s signature.
- source
- REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Vietnamese children greet Trump at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi.
- source
- Getty Images
Trump with his grandchildren, Arabella and Theodore.
- source
- MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images
Trump with his granddaughter, Arabella.
- source
- Getty Images
Trump holds his granddaughter, Chloe.
- source
- JOSE LUIS MAGANA/Getty Images
Kids swarm the Oval Office on “Take Your Child to Work Day.”
- source
- Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Camera-ready in the Oval Office with the kids of White House reporters and staffers.
- source
- Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images
Trump delivers a few words before inviting the kids of White House reporters and staffers into the Oval Office.
- source
- Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Trump prepare to kiss a baby among supporters at a campaign rally in Tennessee.
