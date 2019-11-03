Trump reportedly dislikes tweeting in front of other people because he has to wear glasses to see his iPhone screen

caption U.S. President Donald J. Trump sits in his limo as he departs the Trump National Golf Club October 22, 2017 in Sterling, Virginia. source Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump dislikes tweeting in front of other people because he needs reading glasses to see his iPhone screen, The New York Times reported Saturday.

Instead, Trump prefers to verbally dictate his tweets to Dan Scavino, the White House social media director.

The news came as part of a Times analysis of the more than 11,000 tweets Trump has sent during his 33 months as president, many of which included insults, threats, policy announcements, and boasts.

Trump has only rarely been spotted wearing glasses in the past, though media outlets have speculated about his eyesight and his frequent squinting.

Instead, when Trump arrives in the West Wing each morning he prefers to verbally dictate his tweets to Dan Scavino, the White House social media director.

Instead, when Trump arrives in the West Wing each morning he prefers to verbally dictate his tweets to Dan Scavino, the White House social media director.

The Times reported that Scavino sits in a closet-sized room next to the Oval Office until Trump yells “Scavino!” at which point Scavino will tweet the president’s messages from the @realDonaldTrump account.

Scavino even suggests tweets of his own, printing them off in extra-large fonts and presenting them to Trump, The Times reported.





Trump was photographed in glasses through his limousine window in October 2017, as he was leaving his golf club.

His eyewear habits also made headlines in August 2017 when he gazed directly into a solar eclipse without protective glasses, though he put them on shortly afterward.

He also wore glasses during his 2015 “Saturday Night Live” video parodying Drake’s “Hotline Bling” music video.