Trump says he doesn’t want John Bolton to testify in his impeachment trial because ‘he knows some of my thoughts’

caption President Donald Trump listens as his National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks during a presidential memorandum signing for the “Women’s Global Development and Prosperity” initiative in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2019. source REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he’s opposed to former national security adviser John Bolton testifying in his impeachment trial because “he knows some of my thoughts.”

“He knows what I think about leaders. What happens if he reveals how I feel about another leader and it’s not positive … it would make the job a lot harder,” Trump said.

Bolton is a firsthand witness to the president’s efforts to strongarm Ukraine into pursuing investigations that would be politically beneficial to him while withholding military aid and a White House meeting for Ukraine’s president.

If the Senate allows Bolton to testify, he would be the most high-profile witness against the president to date.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he’s opposed to the former national security adviser, John Bolton, testifying in his impeachment trial because “it’s a national security problem.”

“He knows some of my thoughts,” Trump told reporters. “He knows what I think about leaders. What happens if he reveals how I feel about another leader and it’s not positive … it would make the job a lot harder.”

Trump’s statement, however, underscores why Democrats believe Bolton’s testimony is crucial: he “knows some of” Trump’s thoughts.

The president’s comments came just hours before opening arguments are set to kick off in his Senate trial – only the third in US history. Trump was impeached last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Bolton announced this month that he’s willing to testify in the impeachment trial and is a firsthand witness to the president’s efforts to strongarm Ukraine into pursuing investigations that would be politically beneficial to him while withholding vital military aid and a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately sought.

The former national security adviser left his role in the Trump administration last summer but was privy to several key events at the center of the impeachment inquiry, according to his lawyer and public testimony from other current and former government officials.

The White House directed all executive branch officials not to comply with congressional subpoenas for testimony last year. While more than a dozen lower-level officials refused to follow the White House’s directive, all senior officials – including Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and more – followed the White House’s order.

Bolton, if he testifies, could be the president’s worst nightmare. As the former national security adviser, he would be the highest-profile witness to testify against Trump and one who held frequent meetings with him.