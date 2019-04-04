Trump mocked Joe Biden’s apology for inappropriately touching women with a ridiculously edited video

President Donald Trump tweeted out an edited video of former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday addressing the concerns of women who allege he inappropriately touched and kissed them.

In his Wednesday video statement, Biden said “social norms” are changing, and pledged to alter his behavior to fit new boundaries.

This comes after seven women have publicly alleged that Biden made them uncomfortable when he touched them without their consent.

President Donald Trump tweeted out an edited video of former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday addressing the concerns of women who have come forward alleging he inappropriately touched and kissed them.

The doctored video appears to have been originally posted by the conservative account @CarpeDonktum both on Twitter and on the pro-Trump subreddit forum r/The_Donald also by @CarpeDonktum. The subreddit, which has hundreds of thousands of subscribers, is a notorious venue for racist, misogynistic, anti-Semitic, and Islamophobia content.

In his more than two-minute video, Biden said that “social norms” about interpersonal behavior have changed, and vowed to be “mindful” of the new standards. But he didn’t apologize for his past behavior, arguing that he doesn’t believe politics should be “antiseptic” and has always tried to connect with people through physical touch.

“I’ve always tried to make a human connection. That’s my responsibility, I think. I shake hands. I hug people. I grab men and women by the shoulders and say ‘you can do this,'” Biden said. “Whether they’re women, men, young, old, it’s the way I’ve always been. The way I’ve tried to show I care about them and I’m listening.”

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

Lucy Flores, a Democratic politician from Nevada, first alleged last Friday that Biden grasped her shoulders from behind and kissed the back of her head without her consent during a campaign event in 2014.

Since then, six other women have come forward describing experiences in which Biden pressed his forehead up against theirs, nuzzled noses with them, or otherwise touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable.

Joe Perticone contributed to this report.