Trump sends ominous warning to EU that ‘tough’ stances on Brexit and US trade will come ‘back to bite you’

caption UK Prime Minister Theresa May, US President Donald Trump, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a meeting of G7 leaders in Italy in May 2017. source STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump rebuked the EU over what he said was its “tough” stance on Brexit and its “brutal” behavior as a trading partner.

EU leaders offered UK Prime Minister Theresa May a Brexit extension until October 31, refusing her request to only lengthen the process to June.

Trump said that the EU is a “brutal trading partner with the United States,” adding that sometimes “it all comes back to bite you.”

The US and EU are currently taking part in trade talks, which have seen the US threaten tariffs on $11 billion of EU goods.

US President Donald Trump sent an ominous warning to the EU that its “tough” stances on Brexit and US trade will come “back to bite you.”

Trump tweeted on Wednesday night that it was “too bad that the European Union is being so tough on the United Kingdom and Brexit” after EU leaders on Wednesday evening offered UK Prime Minister Theresa May a Brexit extension until October 31.

May had been looking for a shorter extension to avoid taking part in the upcoming European elections and promised to get her deal through UK parliament in that time, but EU leaders rejected her request.

Read more: What happens now Brexit has been delayed until October 31?

Trump also slammed the EU as a trading partner in Wednesday’s tweet, but pledged to “change” that.

“The E.U. is likewise a brutal trading partner with the United States, which will change,” he wrote. “Sometimes in life you have to let people breathe before it all comes back to bite you!”

Too bad that the European Union is being so tough on the United Kingdom and Brexit. The E.U. is likewise a brutal trading partner with the United States, which will change. Sometimes in life you have to let people breathe before it all comes back to bite you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2019

The EU and the US are currently taking part in slow-moving trade talks marked by escalating tensions and threats of tariffs.

The Trump administration has attacked the EU’s strict rules for things like food standards.

The US is currently threatening sanctions on $11.2 billion worth of EU imports to the US, retaliation for what it says are unfair subsidies for aircraft manufacturer Airbus, the biggest rival of US manufacturer Boeing.

Read more: The US is threatening tariffs on $11 billion worth of European goods over subsidies to Airbus, whose rival Boeing is enduring its most difficult period in decades

The US Trade Representative claimed that the EU’s subsidies harm the US economy.

He listed products like wine, cheese, fruit, oils, and clothing as items that could face tariffs.

The World Trade Organization has ruled on the long-running complaints over subsidies, and found that both the US and EU have unfairly subsidized their aircraft manufacturers.

caption US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the White House in July 2018. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

In a tweet after the subsidies were announced, Trump accused the EU of having “taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years.”

A European Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday that the EU is preparing its own list of possible tariffs on US goods.

The US has also threatened tariffs on European cars, with the EU saying that it would react to such measures “in a swift and adequate manner.”

The US and EU managed to reach an agreement to avoid a trade war in July 2018, but Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration with the EU since.