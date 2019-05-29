Trump tweets false claim that Robert Mueller had ‘insufficient evidence’ to charge him with a crime

caption President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the former special counsel Robert Mueller found “insufficient evidence” to charge him with a crime in a Wednesday tweet shortly after Mueller made a public statement.

“Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent,” Trump tweeted. “The case is closed! Thank you.”

Contradicting Trump’s claim, Mueller explicitly said that his team was precluded from charging the president with a crime because of longstanding Justice Department policy.

Further, Mueller did not exonerate Trump of criminal wrongdoing. “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” he said.

President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the former special counsel Robert Mueller found "insufficient evidence" to charge him with a crime in the course of a two year-long investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

“Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent,” Trump tweeted shortly after Mueller’s first public, in-person statement concerning his investigation. “The case is closed! Thank you.”

Both in his 448-page report and his Wednesday statement, Mueller repeatedly said that his team was precluded from accusing or charging the president with a crime because of longstanding Justice Department policy.

Mueller also quoted directly from his final report and said that, “As set forth in the report after that investigation, if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

“We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime,” he added.

