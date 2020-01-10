A ‘confused’ Trump tried to take credit for the Ethiopian prime minister’s Nobel Peace Prize

caption US President Donald Trump speaks during a Keep America Great Rally at Kellogg Arena December 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Michigan. source JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump falsely claimed that he deserves credit for the Nobel Peace Prize recently awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ahmed was awarded the prestigious prize for negotiating a peace deal between Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea following 20 years of bloody conflict. Trump had nothing to do with the peace negotiations.

“I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said, ‘What, did I have something do with it?’ Yeah,” Trump said.

The “deal” Trump was referring to was his offer to help negotiate an agreement between the Ethiopian prime minister and Egypt’s prime minister over a dam on the Nile river.

"I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said, 'what, did I have something do with it?'" — Trump whines about not having a Nobel Peace Prize pic.twitter.com/PjVsZCkThY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2020

The Democratic-led House Foreign Affairs Committee slammed Trump’s remark, tweeting, “Trump is confused.”