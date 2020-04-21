‘Just treat us the same’: Trump family asks federal government for rent relief with DC hotel lease

President Donald Trump’s coveted DC hotel is asking for the federal government to cut it some slack.

The Trump International Hotel is looking for delays on its monthly payments, according to a New York Times report.

The hotel – which sits in the renovated Old Post Office Building – is on a 60-year lease with the government, owing $268,000 per month in rent to the General Services Administration.

“Just treat us the same,” Eric Trump, Trump’s son and an executive VP at the Trump Organization, told the New York Times in a statement.

The president appoints the leader of the agency to which his hotel pays rent.

President Donald Trump’s marquee property in the nation’s capital was already in ethically murky territory before the coronavirus.

Eric Trump, the president’s third born child with his first wife and an executive VP for the Trump Organization, confirmed the request to The New York Times in a new report.

As the hospitality industry gets clobbered by the coronavirus keeping people from travelling, Eric said the hotel is still up on its $286,000 per month in rent to the General Services Administration (GSA), but is looking into a delay in monthly payments.

The president appointed the GSA’s administrator, Emily W. Murphy – who has faced her own slate of controversies in the administration, including the rooftop sex scandal involving one of her employees who was permitted to drink alcohol at a company event – and she could theoretically be fired by him as well.

The hotel, which sits in the renovated Old Post Office Building, has already been the subject of much scrutiny over allegations that the president is profiting from the access the hotel provides to those looking to curry favor with his administration.

In the most recent stimulus package, the Trump Organization was specifically exempted by Congress from getting any taxpayer money.

The economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus is reportedly putting a significant financial strain on the president’s businesses, with the company also in talks with Deutsche Bank – one of the last banks willing to extend Trump credit after his casino failures and other blunders going through the 90s – to delay payments on loans and other obligations, according to The Times.