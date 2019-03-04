Trump serves another college football team fast food feast to celebrate championship

President Trump once again served a fast food feast to a visiting championship football team as he hosted the North Dakota State Bison at the White House on Monday.

Trump had previously served a similar meal to the Clemson Tigers after their win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in College Football Playoff.

The banquet of McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A comes at a particularly stressful time for the Trump White House.

President Donald Trump has done it again.

With the North Dakota State Bison football team at the White House on Monday to celebrate their seventh FCS title of the past eight years, Trump decided once again to serve a fast food feast to the visiting champions.

NOW: ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is doubling down on the fast food as he prepares to greet the mighty Bison pic.twitter.com/U7KfZRIG5l — Margaret Talev (@margarettalev) March 4, 2019

Trump made headlines in January when he served a spread of McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King, and Domino’s to the Clemson Tigers to celebrate their national championship win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Read more: Trump greets Clemson Tigers with fast-food buffet of Wendy’s, McDonald’s, and Burger King as they celebrate their national championship

The Tigers’ meal was notably devoid of Chick-Fil-A, a favorite of Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In his second hosting effort, Trump appears to have made good on his mistake, with McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A reportedly the centerpieces of the meal.

On the menu for the North Dakota State Bisons: Chick-fil-A and McDonald's. They're the latest championship team to visit Trump at the White House. Photo by WH pool reporter @HansNichols pic.twitter.com/5Yu5MZUhor — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 4, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump served Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, fries, and Big Macs to the North Dakota State football team, per pool report. Photo from @Laura_Figueroa pic.twitter.com/mdOZelHdSb — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) March 4, 2019

During the Tigers’ visit, Trump blamed the government shutdown as the reason for the fast food spread, but with the government currently up and running, it appears this time the meal was just what was on the menu.

Congratulations to North Dakota State on their 2018 national championship.

Read more:

The Senate is poised to reject Trump’s national emergency declaration, but the White House has promised to veto

‘He is a racist. He is a conman.’ Michael Cohen’s most explosive claims about Trump in his blockbuster hearing

We might get the Mueller report as early as next week, but the Russia probe is nowhere near finished

Trump greets Clemson Tigers with fast-food buffet of Wendy’s, McDonald’s, and Burger King as they celebrate their national championship