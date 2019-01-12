Trump goes on Twitter tear after learning FBI investigated him as a possible Russian agent

President Donald Trump has learned from The New York Times that the FBI reportedly had him investigated as a possible Russian agent.

The investigation was reportedly launched after the president fired former FBI director James Comey, with whom Trump had long been frustrated.

In a tweet storm Saturday, the president lashed out at Comey, special counsel Robert Mueller, and former opponent Hillary Clinton.

He concluded his rant by claiming that he has been tougher on Russia than maybe any president, adding that he ultimately wants better relations with the country.

President Donald Trump unleashed a tweet storm Saturday morning after learning from The New York Times that the FBI reportedly had him investigated after he fired former FBI director James Comey, looking carefully at whether or not he was a Russian agent.

“Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

The president fired Comey in May 2017, reportedly causing alarm in the bureau, which was conducting an investigation into suspected Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The firing of former FBI director Comey led special counsel Robert Mueller to begin investigating the president for obstruction of justice, and the FBI, according to The New York Times, launched a counterintelligence investigation to determine whether the president was knowingly or unknowingly acting as a Russian agent.

After reading or being briefed on the details of the story from The New York Times, Trump lashed out at Comey, Hillary Clinton, and Mueller.

…Funny thing about James Comey. Everybody wanted him fired, Republican and Democrat alike. After the rigged & botched Crooked Hillary investigation, where she was interviewed on July 4th Weekend, not recorded or sworn in, and where she said she didn’t know anything (a lie),…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

….the FBI was in complete turmoil (see N.Y. Post) because of Comey’s poor leadership and the way he handled the Clinton mess (not to mention his usurpation of powers from the Justice Department). My firing of James Comey was a great day for America. He was a Crooked Cop…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

…..who is being totally protected by his best friend, Bob Mueller, & the 13 Angry Democrats – leaking machines who have NO interest in going after the Real Collusion (and much more) by Crooked Hillary Clinton, her Campaign, and the Democratic National Committee. Just Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

Lyin’ James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter S and his lover, agent Lisa Page, & more, all disgraced and/or fired and caught in the act. These are just some of the losers that tried to do a number on your President. Part of the Witch Hunt. Remember the “insurance policy?” This is it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

The president then proceeded to repeat that he has “been FAR tougher on Russia than Obama, Bush or Clinton,” maybe “tougher than any other president.”

He concluded his tweet storm with a call for improved relations with Russia.

“At the same time, & as I have often said, getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. I fully expect that someday we will have good relations with Russia again!” Trump tweeted.