The White House reportedly looked into demoting the Federal Reserve chief

caption President Donald Trump stands behind Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell source Carlos Barria/Reuters

The White House reportedly looked into demoting Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell in February, a few months after the central bank last hiked interest rates.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that the White House Legal Counsel examined whether it was possible to strip Powell of his chairmanship but keep him on the Board of Governors.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly lambasted the Federal Reserve, arguing that its policies have held back growth. Ahead of the 2020 elections, he has increased pressure on independent central bank to lower interest rates and has sought to put political allies on its policymaking board.

Bloomberg reported that Trump had discussed firing Powell in December, the last time the Federal Open Market Committee increased its benchmark interest rate. But it was unclear whether that move would have been legal, and Powell has said he would not resign if the president asked him to.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Tuesday that the report was a “six-month old story,” adding that the White House was not taking action to change Powell’s status. A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

