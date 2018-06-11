What it’s like to play Trump’s $269 million golf course in New York City

- source
- Trump Golf Links Ferry Point
- Eric Trump and Donald TrumpJr., celebrated the opening of a new clubhouse at the Trump Ferry Point golf course in the Bronx on Monday.
- The hope is that the new clubhouse will help attract more visitors.
- The course took 14 years of development. It was built on a landfill that closed in 1963.
BRONX, New York – President Donald Trump’s adult sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., celebrated the opening of a new clubhouse at the Trump Ferry Point golf course in the Bronx on Monday.
The course was opened to the public in 2015, and it was designed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus.
Trump Ferry Point was built on a former garbage dump and took years for the city, which entered into a public-private partnership with Trump to operate and help complete the course, to finish. Bloomberg reported the course cost $269 million to build.
Prior to its opening, Business Insider’s Jay Yarow and Tony Manfred tested it out.
Yarow loved the course and said it was better than any other public venue in New York City.
Jay Yarow contributed to this story.
The new clubhouse at Trump Ferry Point was unveiled on Monday. Eric Trump noted at a ribbon-cutting ceremony that the building was finished well ahead of schedule. It will open to the public in July.
- Allan Smith/Business Insider
At the front of the clubhouse is the store, which features a variety of golf supplies and clothing.
- Allan Smith/Business Insider
There’s also a large open space in the center of the building, aimed at catering to large events. After the ceremony, guests roamed around checking out the new digs.
- Allan Smith/Business Insider
The clubhouse has a full service bar, which patrons were quick to frequent.
- Allan Smith/Business Insider
Here’s Donald Trump Jr. enjoying the new building.
- Allan Smith/Business Insider
The New York City skyline is visible just beyond Trump Ferry Point. Business Insider’s Jay Yarow and Tony Manfred ventured to the course before its 2015 opening to play a round and test it out.
- Trump Golf Links Ferry Point
Yarow provided his thoughts on the course at the time, which follow.
- Trump Golf Links Ferry Point
There is a generous putting green to warm up on. There is also a great chipping area to work on short-game shots. It feels like a high-quality course.
- Business Insider
Here’s the driving range, which is also very nice.
- Business Insider
This is a view from the back tees of the first hole. At the tips, the course can play over 7,400 yards. The average golfer should play ~6,000 yards. Professionals play 7,400 and up.
- Business Insider
The course is treeless, which is good. Trees are overrated on golf courses.
- Business Insider
You will see a lot of great views of the city’s skyline.
- Business Insider
The course is fun. It’s not too hard, either.
- Business Insider
The downside to no trees is that you don’t really feel as if you’re escaping the city. You feel as if you’re on this funny parcel of land surrounded by the Bronx.
- Business Insider
It’s nice and wide open, which is how golf ought to be.
- Business Insider
There are, of course, some tough holes, like this short par 4 that has water down the right side. It’s drivable, which makes it a fantastic risk/reward hole. It also also a lovely view of the city.
- Business Insider
The Whitestone Bridge is viewable all over the course.
- Business Insider
- Business Insider
The greens are in good shape. They’re nice and firm, like a links course. (It’s not a true links course.)
- Business Insider
Boom!
- Business Insider
You can get a sense of how expansive and open the course feels, but at the same time, it is situated in the city.
- Business Insider
Yarow and Manfred stitched together the 16th hole on the left with the 17th hole on the right.
- Business Insider
And, wrapping up, this is the 18th green.
- Business Insider