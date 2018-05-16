How some of Trump’s biggest businesses fared during the first year of his presidency

caption Donald Trump. source Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s first year in office provided mixed results for some of his biggest businesses.

Some of those businesses, like his Washington, DC, hotel, fared quite well.

Others, like a few of Trump’s major golf courses, saw income shrink compared to the previous year.

President Donald Trump’s first year in office proved to be a mixed bag for his business empire.

As his 2018 financial disclosure, released Wednesday, showed, a number of Trump’s most prestigious properties, golf clubs, and businesses saw a decrease in revenue compared to one year prior.

The 2018 financial disclosure covered the entirety of 2017, the majority of which was Trump’s first year as president. The 2017 report covered all of 2016, which Trump spent campaigning for president and, after winning the November election that year, as president-elect.

One of the most substantial dips was at the Trump Park Avenue building in New York City, where income dipped from $29.9 million reported in the 2017 disclosure to slightly more than $14 million in the 2018 edition.

The Trump National Doral golf resort also saw a significant dip in income, going from $115.8 million in the 2017 report to $74.7 million this year. The president’s Mar-a-Lago resort saw a plunge too, going from $37.2 million in income to $25.1 million.

But some of Trump’s assets saw their fortunes go upward. Perhaps no property saw more benefit than Trump’s Washington, DC, hotel, which saw income spike from $19.6 million to $40.4 million. Of note, the hotel first opened late 2016.

Trump International Hotels Management saw a nearly 500% growth in income, going from $2.8 million to $17.1 million, while the Trump Turnberry golf resort saw a nearly $6 million bump in reported income in this year’s financial disclosure.

Here are how some of Trump’s biggest businesses fared: