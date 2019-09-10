Trump fires National Security Adviser John Bolton, saying he ‘disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions’

caption National Security Advisor John Bolton (R) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump talk to reporters during a meeting of his cabinet in the Cabinet Room at the White House February 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has fired National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Trump announced Bolton’s dismissal on Twitter and said he’ll announce a replacement next week.

Trump said: “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning.”

Bolton is claiming he resigned, rejecting the notion he was fired. He said he offered to resign on Monday night.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly announced he fired National Security Adviser John Bolton and that he’ll be naming a replacement next week.

Trump tweeted, “I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, Bolton rejected the notion he was dismissed and said he’d offered to resign on Monday night.

In a tweet, Bolton said, “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.'”

Separately, Washington Post reporter Robert Costa said Bolton told him in a text: “Let’s be clear, I resigned, having offered to do so last night.”

Bolton was among Trump’s most hawkish advisers

This announcement came just days after Trump invited Taliban leaders to Camp David for a secret meeting and then abruptly canceled it. Bolton, along with Vice President Mike Pence, was reportedly fervently against Trump meeting with the Taliban leaders at the presidential retreat.

Trump on Monday railed against reporting that suggested he overruled Pence and other advisers in inviting the Taliban leaders to Camp David, tweeting, “A lot of Fake News is being reported that I overruled the VP and various advisers on a potential Camp David meeting with the Taliban. This Story is False! I always think it is good to meet and talk, but in this case I decided not to.”

Bolton had also reportedly butted heads with other top advisers in the administration in recent weeks, particularly Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo has been pushing for a peace deal with the Taliban, and has defended Trump over the controversial decision to invite its leaders to Camp David, which was criticized by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

But Bolton opposed the peace negotiations with the Taliban, and the Washington Post recently reported he’d been sidelined as the administration sought to finalize a deal that would see US troops withdraw from Afghanistan and lay the foundations for ending the longest war in US history.

Bolton, a foreign policy veteran who also advised former President George W. Bush and is considered one of the architects of the Iraq War, was Trump’s third national security adviser after Michael Flynn and H.R. McMaster.

He’s long had a reputation as a hawk, particularly when it comes to Iran. As tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated in recent months, many in the US foreign policy community expressed concerns Bolton was pushing the administration toward another war in the Middle East.

Bolton’s departure is just the latest in a White House that has seen an unusually high rate of turnover.