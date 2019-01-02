Trump flaunts the same knock-off ‘Game of Thrones’ poster that got him in trouble with HBO during cabinet meeting

caption Trump’s “Sanctions are Coming” poster. source President Trump on Twitter

Trump now has a large printout of the knock-off “Game of Thrones” poster that got him in trouble with HBO in November.

The poster uses a font similar to the one made famous by “Thrones.” It features Trump under the words “Sanctions are Coming” – which mimics the show’s popular phrase “Winter is Coming.”

A poster featuring President Trump under the words “Sanctions are coming” – in reference to Trump’s sanctions on Iran’s energy, shipbuilding, shipping, and banking sectors – sat on the cabinet room’s table as the president discussed the border wall, North Korea, and ISIS on Wednesday.

It is the same poster that, months ago, got him in trouble with HBO for its use of “Game of Thrones” fonts and imagery.

Note the poster on the table in the Cabinet Room. pic.twitter.com/iHc9e5LIg1 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 2, 2019

While the president talked border security, reporters – including Reuters’ Jeff Mason, who shared an image of the poster – and other onlookers couldn’t help but notice the large poster that mimics the famous “Thrones” phrase “Winter is coming.”

In November, Trump shared the same image on his Twitter account, earning him swift rebuke from the show’s stars and HBO, who asked him to stop using “Thrones” imagery.

Read more: Donald Trump posted a mock ‘Game of Thrones’ poster implying that there will be new sanctions on Iran – and the stars of the show are not having it

In a statement to INSIDER at that time, an HBO spokesperson said the network does not support Trump using the show for political gain and was “not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.” HBO hasn’t issued any comments on the poster’s resurfacing yet.

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — HBO (@HBO) November 2, 2018

“Thrones” actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams also tweeted against the president’s use of their show’s style in November. “Not today,” Williams said in response to his post. Turner responded “ew” to the tweet.

Twitter users were quick to respond to Trump’s new use of the poster, with some pointing out that HBO “is gonna love that.”

During the meeting, Trump talked border security and said “walls work” in reference to the US-Mexico border wall (not the fictitious “Thrones” wall, which is the only barrier between Westeros and the infamous White Walkers).