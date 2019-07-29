‘There was a lot of yelling’: Trump was furious that Delta’s CEO skipped a White House meeting

caption President Donald Trump and Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian, right, at a meeting with airline industry CEOs at the White House in February 2017. source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump “repeatedly harped” on Delta CEO Ed Bastian’s absence at a recent White House meeting with the CEOs of major US airlines, a new NBC News report says.

The meeting – lobbied for by a group representing Delta, American Airlines, and United – was to discuss the “big three” US airlines’ accusations that Middle Eastern carriers, including Qatar Airways, are competing unfairly.

The meeting was a failure for the US airlines, with Trump refusing to help them outside of the normal, arduous process of filing a complaint with the Department of Transportation.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When the CEOs of major US airlines and freight carriers met with President Donald Trump at the White House earlier in July, there was one person conspicuously missing: Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Far from going unnoticed, his absence became a sticking point for the president, according to a new detailed report by NBC News.

The CEOs of American Airlines, United, JetBlue, FedEx, Atlas Air, and Qatar Airways met on July 18 with the president; Vice President Mike Pence; the White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro; the national security adviser, John Bolton; and several other advisers.

The CEOs of American and United asked the White House to intervene in a long-running dispute with Qatar Airways and two other Middle Eastern airlines that American, United, and Delta have accused of competing unfairly by receiving subsidies from their governments. Delta has been particularly vocal about this in recent years.

At the root of the issue is a recently rebranded and expanded Italian airline, Air Italy. Qatar Airways has a 49% stake in the airline, which flies to several locations in the US. The “big three” US airlines, through a lobbying coalition, argue that Air Italy’s flights represent illegal “fifth freedom” flights, in which an airline flies between two countries that are not its own. Those flights are highly regulated and typically must originate or eventually end in the airline’s home country.

But executives from other airlines and industries have argued that since Qatar Airways is not the majority owner of Air Italy, there is no violation of the Open Skies trade treaty that regulates international air travel. They’ve also argued that any action taken against the Middle Eastern airlines would result in a harmful trade war.

Read more: Trump sided with Qatar over US airline CEOs in the nastiest battle in the aviation industry

According to the NBC report, the lobbying coalition that represents the US airlines, the Partnership for Open & Fair Skies, sought a meeting with Trump by airing commercials during Fox News programs, including “Fox & Friends,” to get his attention in the weeks after Qatar Airways signed the contract on a major purchase from Boeing and GE. The thought was that the Trump administration’s overall protectionist trade tendencies would lead the White House to side with the airlines, a source told NBC.

But the White House sided against them in a meeting that NBC described as “a heated, ‘Apprentice’-worthy showdown.”

Trump “repeatedly harped” on Bastian’s absence and criticized the airline for buying planes from the European planemaker Airbus rather than Boeing, an American firm, NBC said.

He was particularly offended by Bastian’s absence because Delta had been so vocal in the fight against the Middle Eastern airlines.

“The president kept going back to it,” a source who was at the meeting told NBC. “There was a lot of yelling.”

Delta told Business Insider after the meeting that Bastian had scheduled international travel that he was unable to change. The airline did not say where he was traveling to, what he was doing on the trip, or why he was unable to change it.

The airline also did not immediately respond to a request for comment related to the new report.