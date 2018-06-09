Trump says the US won’t endorse the G7 joint statement, calls Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ‘dishonest & weak’

President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted the US won’t endorse the joint statement from the Group of Seven summit, and threatened auto tariffs.

He rebuked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for being “dishonest & weak” and making “false statements.”

President Donald Trump on Saturday threw two days’ worth of diplomatic talks into chaos on Saturday, insulting Canada’s Prime Minister and tweeting that the United States would not endorse the joint communique that leaders from the Group of Seven nations negotiated at this weekend’s summit.

Trump accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of making “false statements,” and threatened new automobile tariffs in a series of tweets he posted after leaving the talks in Charlevoix, Quebec.

“Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!” Trump wrote.

He went on to personally criticize Trudeau, whom he said “acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting and he ‘will not be pushed around.'”

Trump added: “Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!”

Trudeau had announced just hours earlier that all G7 countries signed the joint communique, and all of the leaders had decided to “roll up our sleeves” and agree upon “consensus language.”

The G7 summit came amid rising tensions between the US and other member nations – Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan – over Trump’s recent steel and aluminum tariffs.

At his closing news conference, Trudeau had repeated several critical statements about Trump’s tariffs that he had made previously, including his assertion that the US’s national-security rationale for imposing steel and aluminum tariffs was “insulting,” and that Canada would impose retaliatory tariffs.

“I have made it very clear to the President that it is not something we relish doing, but it is something that we absolutely will do,” Trudeau said. “As Canadians we are polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around.”

Trudeau’s office responded to Trump’s tweets in a statement Saturday evening, saying Trudeau had been upfront with the president about his criticisms.

“We are focused on everything we accomplished here at the summit. The Prime Minister said nothing he hasn’t said before – both in public, and in private conversations with the President,” the statement said, according to the CBC.