Trump gets into raucous, on-camera Oval Office debate with Schumer and Pelosi and says he’d be ‘proud’ to shut down the government

caption President Donald Trump got into a heated debate with Democratic leaders in the Oval Office on Tuesday. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to shut down the government in a heated debate with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi.

“I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck,” the president said.

Democrats have said they’d offer Trump $1.3 billion in funding for a fence along the US-Mexico border, far less than the $5 billion Trump has requested to cover the costs for portions of the wall.

Trump told Schumer and Pelosi he’d be “proud to shut down the government” if Democrats don’t help him gain funding for the wall he wants to build along the US-Mexico border. Lawmakers are seeking to avoid a partial government shutdown on December 21, when funding for several agencies is set to expire.

“I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck, because the people of this country don’t want criminals, and people that have lots of problems, and drugs pouring into our country,” Trump said. “So I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I’m not going to blame you for it – the last time you shut it down, it didn’t work. I will take the mantle of shutting it down. And I’m going to shut it down for border security.”

Schumer and Pelosi implored Trump to not shut down the government over the issue.

“This has spiraled downward,” Pelosi said during the impassioned exchange.

Following the meeting, Schumer said a shutdown would hurt “too many innocent people” and slammed Trump for throwing a “temper tantrum.”

Trump, Pelosi and Schumer spar in the Oval Office front of cameras over a deal for funding the government pic.twitter.com/5YdBSSn7UF — Axios (@axios) December 11, 2018

Trump made several false claims as he argued with the Democratic leaders, including that “tremendous amounts” of the border wall “have already been built.”

“We don’t talk about that,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly embellished the progress made on the wall. In reality, some fencing has been improved, but construction has not started on the massive wall Trump proposed during his presidential campaign.

The president has also claimed that Mexico will pay for the wall, but that’s not happening.

Democrats have said they’d offer Trump $1.3 billion in funding for a border fence, far less than the $5 billion Trump has requested to cover the costs for portions of the wall.