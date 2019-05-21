Trump reignited his feud with Fox News for hosting a live event with Pete Buttigieg, prompting thousands of supporters to boo his favorite network

caption President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on May 21. source CBS

Trump continued the feud on-stage, making several jibes at his favorite news network, and prompting a chorus of boos at Fox’s expense from the large crowd.

Trump told supporters in Montoursville that “something strange” was affecting Fox. He mentioned Buttigieg in particular, whom he again compared to Mad magazine cartoon character Alfred E. Neuman:

“Last night I watched Alfred E. Neuman. What’s going on with Fox, by the way? What’s going on there?”

Incredible — Trump goads his fans into booing Fox News. "What is going on with Fox? What is going on there? They're putting more Democrats on than you have Republicans. Something strange is going on — something very strange." pic.twitter.com/dHvNk1qUis — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2019

“They’re putting more Democrats on then you have Republicans. Something strange going on at Fox, folks. Something very strange!”

“Did you see this guy [Buttigieg] last night? I didn’t wanna watch but you’ve always got to watch the competition – if you call it that.”

caption Donald Trump looks at supporters before boarding Air Force One after addressing a Trump 2020 re-election rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. source Reuters

“He was knocking the hell out of Fox! And Fox put him on. Somebody going to have to explain the whole Fox deal to me,” Trump told the Montoursville crowd.

Fox also broadcast the Trump rally, including his criticism of the network. When Trump attacked Fox, boos erupted from the crowd.

caption Pete Buttigieg speaking at the town hall in Claremont, NH, on Sunday. source Fox News

Buttigieg had used part of his town hall in Claremont to call out Fox hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham for their coverage of the Mexico border migrant crisis. (Neither were at the event.)

He chastised Carlson for “saying immigrants make America dirty” and Ingraham for “comparing detention centers with children in cages to summer camps.”

During the broadcast Wallace asked Buttigieg about Trump’s Twitter outburst.

caption Pete Buttigieg speaking to Chris Wallace on Fox News on Sunday. source Fox News

“The tweets are – I don’t care,” Buttigieg replied.

Buttigieg conceded it’s “hard for any one to look away,” when Trump starts tweeting, adding “it is the nature of grotesque things that you can’t look away.”

When he finished, Buttigieg got a standing ovation from the New Hampshire crowd.