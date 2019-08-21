Trump ranted for 35 minutes in 89-degree heat, calling the prime minister of Denmark ‘nasty,’ repeating his claim that Jewish voters are ‘disloyal’, and saying it ‘isn’t my trade war’

source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump ranted about everything from trade with China, the Prime Minister of Denmark, and Jewish voters being “disloyal” in a freewheeling 35-minute session with reporters.

Trump harshly criticized Danish PM Mette Frederiksen for calling his interest in buying Greenland “absurd,” which caused Trump to cancel his scheduled visit to the country, calling her remarks “nasty” and “inappropriate.”>

He repeated his claim that Jewish Americans voting for Democrats is disloyal, saying, “In my opinion, you vote for Democrats, you’re being very disloyal to Jewish people and you are being very disloyal to Israel.”

Trump further said he was “chosen” to fight a trade war with China while looking up at the sky, saying, “Somebody had to do it. I am the chosen one.”

President Donald Trump ranted about everything from trade with China, the Prime Minister of Denmark, and Jewish voters being “disloyal” in a freewheeling 35-minute session with reporters before departing for Kentucky on Wednesday.

Trump has had an exceptionally tumultuous week between calling Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats “disloyal” on Tuesday, canceling a planned visit to Denmark after its prime minister said she would not be willing to sell the island of Greenland to the United States, and trying to convince the world that the US won’t see a recession soon.

While taking questions from reporters on the White House’s South Lawn, Trump addressed a number of topics: