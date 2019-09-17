The Trump administration and GM are exchanging words as the automaker wades through its largest labor-union walkout in nearly 40 years

A General Motors representative told Business Insider on Tuesday that the White House “has no involvement” in the automaker’s negotiations with the United Auto Workers.

GM‘s statement comes two days after President Donald Trump urged GM and the UAW to reach an agreement. The White House responded, saying it is not involved, and reiterating Trump’s assertion that GM and the UAW should agree on a deal.

The 49,000 GM employees represented by the UAW have been on strike since Sunday evening, after the union’s contract with GM expired.

The UAW has been at odds with GM over health benefits, pay for temporary workers, and factory closures.

The statement comes two days after President Donald Trump urged GM and the UAW to reach an agreement.

“Here we go again with General Motors and the United Auto Workers. Get together and make a deal!” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

The White House responded to GM’s assertion on Tuesday, saying: “The Trump Administration, including Larry Kudlow and Peter Navarro, are not involved in the negotiations between the UAW and GM. As President Trump has said, we would like to see a fair and speedy conclusion to these talks.”

The 49,000 GM employees represented by the UAW have been on strike since Sunday evening, after the union’s contract with GM expired. Ford and Fiat Chrysler agreed on short-term extensions to their contracts with the union.

The UAW had designated its new agreement with GM to serve as the template for new deals with Ford and Fiat Chrysler, but the union has been at odds with GM over health benefits, pay for temporary workers, and factory closures.

