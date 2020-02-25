Trump goes after Roger Stone juror as judge says the risk of intimidation is ‘extremely high’

caption Roger Stone, longtime political ally of US President Donald Trump, flashes a trademark Nixon victory gesture as he departs following a status conference in the criminal case against him brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller at US District Court in Washington, US, February 1, 2019. source Jim Bourg/Reuters

After agreeing in-part with Stone’s lawyers’ request to open up the courtroom for a hearing, Judge Amy Berman Jackson put restrictions in place because of intense efforts to reveal the identities of jurors.

Despite being warned by his own attorney general not to do so, President Donald Trump once again weiged in on Twitter to air grievances over ongoing legal proceedings.

This time, Trump called out a juror in the case against his former adviser, Roger Stone.

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison last week. Shortly afterwards, Trump intimated that he may pardon him.

There has rarely been a juror so tainted as the forewoman in the Roger Stone case. Look at her background. She never revealed her hatred of “Trump” and Stone. She was totally biased, as is the judge. Roger wasn’t even working on my campaign. Miscarriage of justice. Sad to watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2020

In his tweet, Trump amplified allegations that have been featured on Fox News and other conservative media outlets recently surrounding whether the lead juror in the case harbored anti-Trump sentiments on social media and subsequently witheld them from Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who presides over the proceedings and selected the jury.

“Roger wasn’t even working on my campaign,” he continued. “Miscarriage of justice. Sad to watch!”

Efforts to reveal the identities of jurors have gotten so bad that the judge had to put in place restrictions on jury access when agreeing to a hearing on potential juror misconduct after a request from Stone’s lawyers, according to the New York Times.

“The risk of harassment and intimidation of any of jurors who may testify in the hearing later today is extremely high,” she said, according to The Times. “Individuals that may be angry about Mr. Stone’s conviction may choose to take it out on them personally.”