Trump goes on a Twitter tear hours after being impeached, says the ‘100% Republican Vote’ is ‘what people are talking about’

caption President Donald Trump. source Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

President Donald Trump went on a Twitter rampage on Thursday morning after the House voted to impeach him on Wednesday night, making him the third president in US history to be impeached.

The president retweeted dozens of messages defending himself from the constitutional process he’s long disparaged.

He argued that the lack of Republican support for impeachment is evidence of an unfair, partisan process, which he described as “the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump retweeted dozens of messages on Thursday morning, hours after the House voted to impeach him, making him the third president in US history to be impeached.

Beginning in the early morning, the president retweeted dozens of messages defending himself from the constitutional process he’s long disparaged. And he argued that the lack of Republican support for impeachment is evidence of an unfair, partisan process, which he described as “the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.”

“100% Republican Vote. That’s what people are talking about,” he wrote on Thursday morning. “The Republicans are united like never before!”

I got Impeached last night without one Republican vote being cast with the Do Nothing Dems on their continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history. Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it’s Senate’s call! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019

The president also attacked Democratic freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib, retweeting a video she posted showing her appearing enthusiastic about voting to impeach him.

This is what the Dems are dealing with. Does anyone think this is good for the USA! https://t.co/rvY3mDo69r — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019

Trump alternately poked fun at and slammed his impeachment during a rally in Michigan Wednesday night.

“I just said to the first lady, you’re so lucky I took you on this fantastic journey – it’s so much fun, they want to impeach you, they want to do worse than that,” he said. “And by the way, it doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached.”

At the same rally, he also strongly implied that a beloved Michigan congressman was “looking up” from hell after his wife voted in favor of impeachment.