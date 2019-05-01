An immigrant worker at a Trump golf club who reportedly mastered the president’s elaborate method for pouring Diet Coke says he was forced to work overtime without pay

caption Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 19, 2016 in Briarcliff Manor, New York. source WireImage/Bobby Banks via Getty Images

A number of former employees at President Donald Trump’s properties have alleged that they were told to work overtime hours for the company without pay, The Washington Post reported.

Six former workers told The Post that they believed they were taken advantage of, due to their statuses as unauthorized immigrants.

One former worker who served as a head waiter for a decade at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester told the paper he worked closely with the Trump family, mastering a particular way of pouring the president’s Diet Coke.

The Trump Organization has denied the account, and accused the former workers of giving the company fake identification to get hired.

One of those workers, Jose Gabriel Juarez, told The Post that his bosses at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester would often order him to clock out after an eight-hour shift, but continue working for hours afterward. He said much of his work beyond waiting tables included tidying the restaurant or doing odd jobs like painting and repairs.

“It was that way with all the managers: many of them told us, ‘Just clock out and then stay and do the side work,'” Juarez told The Post. “There was a lot of side work.”

Juarez said he spent roughly a decade as the head waiter at the club’s restaurant, first earning $15 an hour and later $18, and was well-known to the Trump family.

He said he even mastered an elaborate method of preparing Trump’s Diet Coke – the beverage had to be poured from a miniature glass bottle into a plastic cup, without ever letting Trump see him touch the straw, Juarez told The Post.

Juarez alleged to The Post that despite all that work, he was never properly compensated for the overtime hours he worked, nor was he given benefits like health insurance, vacation, or retirement, which authorized workers received.

Juarez was one of roughly 30 former Trump employees who have spoken with prosecutors from the New York Attorney General’s office, The Post reported. He and the others reportedly spoke about their wages, hours, and lack of benefits, and turned over pay stubs and W-2 forms.

Juarez’s story is the latest to emerge after months of reports about the unauthorized immigrants formerly employed at Trump properties. The New York Times and The Washington Post have detailed dozens of accounts from immigrants who said they were hired using fake documents, and some alleged that managers knew about their statuses and hired them anyway.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment, but the company told The Post in a statement that the allegations were “nonsense.”

caption Donald Trump attends a Trump National Golf Tournament on July 27, 2002 at Briarcliff Manor in Pleasantville, New York. source WireImage/Ron Galella via Getty Images

“The Trump Organization has extensive policies and procedures in place to ensure compliance with all wage and hour laws,” the company said in a statement. “This story is total nonsense and nothing more than unsubstantiated allegations from illegal immigrants who unlawfully submitted fake identification in an effort to obtain employment.”

The Trump Organization has taken steps in recent months to address the controversy over employing unauthorized immigrants, including using the federal E-Verify program to check whether its new hires are legally allowed to work, and firing a number of workers whose documents were fraudulent.

Eric Trump has previously spoken publicly about the firings, calling them “truly heartbreaking.”

“Our employees are like family, but when presented with fake documents, an employer has little choice,” he said in January.