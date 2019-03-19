19 celebrities, professional athletes, and politicians Trump has golfed with as president

President Donald Trump’s well-documented golf habit has paired him with some famous names.

In his first two years in office, Trump has played golf with dozens of athletes, celebrities, and politicians at his properties and golf clubs around the world.

Here are some of Trump’s most notable playing partners.

In March 2019, President Donald Trump paid the 174th visit of his presidency to one of his golf courses, according to NBC’s tracker.

From visiting his course close to the White House in Sterling, Virginia to playing a diplomatic round in Japan, Trump has partnered with several high-profile athletes, celebrities, and fellow politicians on the course.

Trump’s outings and who’s joining him are sometimes slated as part of official visits, recorded in White House press pool reports, and often captured on camera.

Here are some of the most notable people who have joined Trump on the course:

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

caption Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe President Donald Trump fist-bump at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, on Nov. 5, 2017 source Kyodo News via Getty Images

Trump and Abe have bonded over golf in both of their respective countries, with a February 2017 round in Mar-a-Lago and a November 2017 round near Tokyo.

Fox News host Bret Baier

caption Bret Baier on the 12th tee during Round Three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 10, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California. source Warren Little/Getty Images

Baier and Trump played through the wind and rain in April 2018 at Trump National in Virginia, Politico reported.

NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins

source Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Then-Redskins quarterback Cousins joined Trump at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey in June 2017.

South African professional golfer Ernie Els

Els said he got harsh blowback after he missed the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a neck injury only to be spotted with Trump and Abe the same weekend.

Former Mayor of New York City and Trump’s chief counsel Rudy Giuliani

caption Rudy Giuliani on March 9, 2015 in West Palm Beach, Florida. source David Cannon/Getty Images

Giuliani is one of the president’s regular golf partners who accompanies him to his Virginia club.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina

caption Sen. Lindsey Graham leaves the presidential limo at the White House on October 14, 2017 President Donald Trump is seen at right talking on the phone. source Ron Sachs – Pool/Getty Images

Months after earning a reputation as Trump’s harshest critic, Graham turned heads when he was seen golfing with Trump in October 2017. Now Graham has become one of Trump’s closest confidantes, and they golf regularly.

Coast Guard Commanding Officer Gene Gibson of the Station Lake Worth Inlet

Trump was alongside Gibson to receive service members from their nearby station at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Service members of the US Coast Guard at Station Lake Worth Inlet, which is near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

caption President Trump holds the flag of the US Coast Guard while speaking to service members at the Trump International Golf Course in Mar-a-Lago, Florida on December 29, 2017. source NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Trump invited the service members to play a round of golf and have lunch at the West Palm Beach club in December 2017.

Fox News host Sean Hannity

caption Sean Hannity. source Rick Scuteri/Getty Images

Amid reports that Hannity was one of Trump’s most trusted informal advisers, the two were spotted playing golf at Trump’s Florida club in May 2018.

PGA Tour player Dustin Johnson

caption Dustin Johnson at Trump National Doral Blue Monster Course on March 6, 2016 in Doral, Florida. source Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Trump spent part of his Thanksgiving break in November 2017 playing with Johnson.

14-year-old golf champion Allan Kournikova

caption Boys 10-11 driving winner Allan Kournikova at the regional round of the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at TPC Sugarloaf on September 15, 2014 in Duluth, Georgia. source Kevin Liles/Getty Images for DC&P Championship

Trump played in a group of five with the young champion at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida. Professional golfer Taylor Funk secretly recorded part of the round and said the president played “very well.”

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky

Paul and Trump have golfed together multiple times, but appeared especially friendly in August 2018, days after Trump signed an executive order for Paul’s health care plan.

Sen. David Perdue of Georgia

caption Sen. David Perdue with in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on August 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. source Photo by Zach Gibson – Pool/Getty Images

Perdue is reportedly one of Trump’s favorite members of Congress, as the two have bonded over business and golf since Trump took office.

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning

caption Manning hits a tee shot at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2018 in Dublin, Ohio. source Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Manning said he accepted Trump’s invitation to play golf in June 2017 because it would have been “un-American” to turn him down.

Professional golfer Rory McIlroy

caption Presidential candidate Trump speaks with golfer Rory McIlroy at Trump National Doral Blue Monster Course on March 6, 2016 in Doral, Florida. source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

McIlroy called Trump a “decent player for a guy in his 70s” after the two played 18 holes in February 2017.

Former Yankees legend Paul O’Neill

caption Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs former New York Yankees MLB baseball star Paul O’Neill before speaking at a news conference held at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida on March 8, 2016. source REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The former right fielder who won five World Series championships was part of the group that golfed with McIlroy in February 2017.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney

caption Mulvaney uses some body English on a near-miss putt during the First Tee Congressional Challenge golf tournament at the Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md., May 19, 2014. source Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Mulvaney, along with figures like Giuliani, is among Trump’s inner circle and regular golf partners.

PGA legends Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods

caption President Donald Trump tweeted this photo of him golfing with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida on February 2, 2019. source @realDonaldTrump/Twitter

Though Trump has played with golf stars Nicklaus and Woods separately multiple times, the three joined forces on Trump’s Florida course in February 2019.

Former PGA player Dana Quigley

caption Quigley hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am at the TPC of Tampa on April 16, 2011 in Lutz, Florida. source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Quigley joined the president at his former club in December 2017, a day after Trump declared he was headed “back to work.“