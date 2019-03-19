19 celebrities, professional athletes, and politicians Trump has golfed with as president

- President Donald Trump’s well-documented golf habit has paired him with some famous names.
- In his first two years in office, Trump has played golf with dozens of athletes, celebrities, and politicians at his properties and golf clubs around the world.
- Here are some of Trump’s most notable playing partners.
In March 2019, President Donald Trump paid the 174th visit of his presidency to one of his golf courses, according to NBC’s tracker.
From visiting his course close to the White House in Sterling, Virginia to playing a diplomatic round in Japan, Trump has partnered with several high-profile athletes, celebrities, and fellow politicians on the course.
Trump’s outings and who’s joining him are sometimes slated as part of official visits, recorded in White House press pool reports, and often captured on camera.
Here are some of the most notable people who have joined Trump on the course:
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Trump and Abe have bonded over golf in both of their respective countries, with a February 2017 round in Mar-a-Lago and a November 2017 round near Tokyo.
Fox News host Bret Baier
Baier and Trump played through the wind and rain in April 2018 at Trump National in Virginia, Politico reported.
NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins
Then-Redskins quarterback Cousins joined Trump at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey in June 2017.
South African professional golfer Ernie Els
Els said he got harsh blowback after he missed the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a neck injury only to be spotted with Trump and Abe the same weekend.
Former Mayor of New York City and Trump’s chief counsel Rudy Giuliani
Giuliani is one of the president’s regular golf partners who accompanies him to his Virginia club.
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
Months after earning a reputation as Trump’s harshest critic, Graham turned heads when he was seen golfing with Trump in October 2017. Now Graham has become one of Trump’s closest confidantes, and they golf regularly.
Coast Guard Commanding Officer Gene Gibson of the Station Lake Worth Inlet
Trump was alongside Gibson to receive service members from their nearby station at his Mar-a-Lago club.
Service members of the US Coast Guard at Station Lake Worth Inlet, which is near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.
Trump invited the service members to play a round of golf and have lunch at the West Palm Beach club in December 2017.
Fox News host Sean Hannity
Amid reports that Hannity was one of Trump’s most trusted informal advisers, the two were spotted playing golf at Trump’s Florida club in May 2018.
PGA Tour player Dustin Johnson
Trump spent part of his Thanksgiving break in November 2017 playing with Johnson.
14-year-old golf champion Allan Kournikova
Trump played in a group of five with the young champion at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida. Professional golfer Taylor Funk secretly recorded part of the round and said the president played “very well.”
Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky
Paul and Trump have golfed together multiple times, but appeared especially friendly in August 2018, days after Trump signed an executive order for Paul’s health care plan.
Sen. David Perdue of Georgia
Perdue is reportedly one of Trump’s favorite members of Congress, as the two have bonded over business and golf since Trump took office.
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning
Manning said he accepted Trump’s invitation to play golf in June 2017 because it would have been “un-American” to turn him down.
Professional golfer Rory McIlroy
McIlroy called Trump a “decent player for a guy in his 70s” after the two played 18 holes in February 2017.
Former Yankees legend Paul O’Neill
The former right fielder who won five World Series championships was part of the group that golfed with McIlroy in February 2017.
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney
Mulvaney, along with figures like Giuliani, is among Trump’s inner circle and regular golf partners.
PGA legends Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods
Though Trump has played with golf stars Nicklaus and Woods separately multiple times, the three joined forces on Trump’s Florida course in February 2019.
Former PGA player Dana Quigley
Quigley joined the president at his former club in December 2017, a day after Trump declared he was headed “back to work.“