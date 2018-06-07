Trump’s possible game plan for the upcoming US-North Korea summit: Be prepared to walk out if things go poorly — or invite Kim Jong Un to Mar-a-Lago if they hit it off

caption Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course on July 10, 2012 in Balmedie, Scotland. source Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore could be followed by another such meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, according to US officials cited in a Bloomberg report published this week.

Trump was reportedly considering the idea of hosting Kim at his resort in the fall if his June 12 meeting goes well, officials said.

A senior Trump official also confirmed Trump was considering the idea of a leisurely activity with Kim, according to The Daily Beast.

“He has also discussed [possibly] golfing with Kim,” the senior official told The Daily Beast.

But Trump, who was reportedly advised not to go easy on Pyongyang’s leader, was also determined to walk out of the upcoming meeting if things went sideways. Trump has repeatedly said he would walk away from the summit if he deemed it it was necessary.

“If we don’t think that it’s going to be successful … we won’t have it. We won’t have it,” Trump said in April. “If the meeting when I’m there is not fruitful, I will respectfully leave the meeting.”

Some foreign-policy experts concurred with Trump’s hardline stance, pointing to Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

“Trump needs to do the unthinkable – again: Cancel the meeting once more or even walk out,” Harry Kazianis, the director of defense studies at the Center for the National Interest, said in an op-ed published by The Hill.

“The danger here is simple,” Kazianis added. “Doing anything less runs the risk of appearing to defacto accept a North Korea armed with nuclear weapons.”

On the matter of potentially hosting Kim at Mar-a-Lago, Trump has previously welcomed world leaders there, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Unlike Abe, it is unclear whether Kim is an avid golfer like Trump. However, North Korea’s propaganda outlet previously made claims that its former leader’s golfing prowess. As the story goes, according to the publication, Kim Jong-Il, Kim Jong Un’s father, was said to have finished his first round of golf at 38-under-par – which it said included at least five hole-in-ones.