Trump is abruptly threatening to veto the spending bill and force a government shutdown over the border wall

There is growing concern that President Donald Trump could veto the short-term funding bill, forcing the government into a partial shutdown on Friday.

Trump appears to be angry about the bill’s lack of funding for a wall along the US-Mexico border.

This funding fight may be the last chance Trump has to get any money for the wall, given the incoming Democratic House majority.

Conservative House members and many pro-Trump media members also urged Trump to veto the deal.

President Donald Trump signaled he may veto a short-term funding bill over its lack of funding for a wall along the US-Mexico border, possibly pushing the federal government into a shutdown.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump seemed to express dissatisfaction with the Congress’ course of action: a clean, short-term funding bill, known as a continuing resolution, or CR. It would keep the government open until February 8. It includes no funding for the border wall.

“When I begrudgingly signed the Omnibus Bill, I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership,” Trump said. “Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn’t happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries – but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good!”

The White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, subsequently said Trump would meet with House Republican members later Thursday.

“At this moment, the President does not want to go further without border security, which includes steel slats or a wall,” she said. “The President is continuing to weigh his options.”

House Republican leadership on Thursday abruptly canceled the final scheduled press conference and met with Trump at the White House. Following the meeting, House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters that Trump would not sign the Senate’s funding bill and insisted there was more border security in the measure.

“The president said he would not sign this bill, so we’re going to go back and work on adding border security to this while also keeping the government open,” Ryan said.

McCarthy said that Trump made it clear that the Senate’s short-term bill was not sufficient.

“The president said what the Senate sent over is just kicking the can down the road,” he said. “We want to solve this problem, we want to keep the government open, and we’re going to work to have that done.”

The CR is the result of a month of contentious negotiations over the shutdown deadline, with Trump demanding $5 billion in funding for the wall while Democrats would offer only $1.6 billion in general border-security funds. The Senate passed the stopgap bill on Wednesday, and a vote in the House is expected Thursday, but sudden rumblings of a Trump veto could delay those plans.

The president has long grumbled about funding fights, including calling for a “good” government shutdown.

If Trump does veto the bill, it would almost ensure that the federal government enters a partial shutdown at the end of Friday. Congressional research has found that in the event of a shutdown, 800,000 federal employees would either be forced to work without pay or be furloughed.

Given the risks and the potential political disaster of forcing a shutdown just days before Christmas, Trump appeared to support the CR on Wednesday. But Trump has received mounting pressure from conservatives and other allies.

This funding fight is more consequential for Trump than previous confrontations since the incoming Democratic House majority means there will be almost zero chance for border-wall funding over the next two years. Trump threatened on Thursday to stymie all legislation from Democrats if they do not provide funding for the wall.

“The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country,” he tweeted. “What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS!”

Several hardline conservatives have called for the president to veto the CR. Members of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus used a series of speeches on Wednesday to plead with Trump to veto the bill.

“If you veto this bill, we’ll be there – more importantly, the American people will be there,” said Rep. Mark Meadows, the chair of the Freedom Caucus. “They’ll be there to support you. Let’s build the wall and make sure we do our job in Congress.”

In addition, many pro-Trump media members, including Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter, called on the president to veto the bill.

Trump previously signed a major two-year budget agreement, the omnibus bill, in March after threats to veto the bill because of its lack of border-wall funding. At the signing ceremony, the president warned that it would be the last major funding bill without border wall funding that he would sign.

“But I say to Congress: I will never sign another bill like this again. I’m not going to do it again,” Trump said nine months ago.

Stocks were decisively in the red on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling about 350 points, or a little less than 1.5%, as of noon ET, and the S&P 500 down 36 points, or a 1.5% fall. The moves came after the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike and the news of the possible shutdown.