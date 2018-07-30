GOP senator rebukes Trump’s call for a government shutdown: ‘I don’t think it would be helpful’

caption Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. source Screenshot via CBS

GOP Senator Ron Johnson said Sunday he doesn’t agree with President Donald Trump’s willingness to shut the government down over a border wall.

Johnson’s comments came hours after Trump tweeted about using a shutdown to force Democrats to comply with his wishes for immigration policy changes.

The Wisconsin Republican pushed back on the president’s proposal, saying he doesn’t like “playing shutdown politics.”

The Wisconsin Republican was appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation” when host Margaret Brennan asked him about a tweet Trump sent Sunday morning. The president said he would be willing to shut down the government to force Democrats to comply with his wishes for changes in immigration policy, including a border wall.

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

When Brennan asked if he thought a shutdown was in the future, Johnson said he didn’t agree with the president’s strategy.

“Let’s hope not,” he said. “I certainly don’t like playing shutdown politics.”

When Brennan asked about the possible consequences of a shutdown on Republicans’ chances in November’s midterm elections, Johnson said, “I don’t think it would be helpful, so let’s try to avoid it.”

A recent Pew Research Center survey found immigration is a top issue for voters for voter’s in the midterm elections, over health care or the economy.

.@SenRonJohnson reacts to @realDonaldTrump threatening government shutdown over border wall funding: I don’t like playing shutdown politics… I don’t think it would be helpful so let’s try to avoid it. pic.twitter.com/Ok9pBledUv — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 29, 2018

Trump has threatened a shutdown over the wall before and there have been two shutdowns already this year, but recent action – including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shortening the August recess – seem to be in favor of avoiding another shutdown this fall.

Trump has touted his wish for a wall along the US-Mexico border since his campaign, and has previously claimed he would be able to get Mexico to cover the cost.

Despite Mexico’s public rejection of responsibility for the cost and tangles with Democrats and other Republicans in Congress over funding for the wall, Trump has consistently pushed the proposal, sometimes over other border security measures that are proven to prevent illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

Trump resurged calls for congressional action on immigration policy after his administration implemented its “zero tolerance” immigration policy that led to the separation and detainment of over 2,000 immigrant children from their families.