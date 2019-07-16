Trump stepped up his attacks on a group of progressive congresswomen of color, groundlessly calling them ‘pro-terrorist’ and ‘anti-USA’

Trump groundlessly smeared four progressive congresswomen, who he has subjected to relentless attacks, as “pro-terrorist” in tweets Tuesday.

“Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist & public shouting of the F…word, among many other terrible things,” tweeted Trump.

The president’s latest tweets come after attacks on the representatives on Sunday described by critics as an open embrace of racist rhetoric.

President Trump in an escalation of his attacks on four progressive congresswoman groundlessly described them as “pro-terrorist” in a series of tweets Tuesday.

“The Democrat Congresswomen have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate, & yet they get a free pass and a big embrace from the Democrat Party. Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist,” tweeted the president.

“Public shouting of the F…word, among many other terrible things, and the petrified Dems run for the hills. Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said?

“Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad!”

Trump has targeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota in a series of attacks in recent days.

On Sunday the president said they should “go back and help fix” their “broken and crime infested” countries. In attacks Monday he attacked them as un-American and anti-Israel.

“They are anti-Israel, pro Al-Qaeda,” Trump tweeted in one of a series of attacks Monday.

He repeated the groundless claim tying Omar, a Muslim immigrant who is a US citizen, to Al Qaeda in comments at the White House Monday.

Ocasio-Cortez has previously made remarks critical of the Israeli government, and Representative Omar has criticised Israeli lobbying in the US.

When Representative Omar was asked about Trump’s smear at a press conference where the four representatives condemned his earlier remarks, she replied: “I will not dignify that with an answer.”

Omar has previously been singled out by Trump, and received death threats when he tweeted a video misrepresenting comments she made regarding the 9/11 attacks.