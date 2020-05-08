Trump called in to ‘Fox & Friends’ just before the worst jobs report in US history dropped and had a freewheeling 52-minute conversation about Russia, Biden, and the coronavirus

caption President Donald Trump called into “Fox & Friends” on Friday, May 8 source Fox & Friends

President Trump blasted the FBI and his Democratic rivals, said he learned a lot from Richard Nixon, and claimed that the economy will bounce back in a wide-ranging 52-minute interview on “Fox & Friends.”

Much of Trump’s remarks were focused on denouncing officials at the FBI and in Congress, who he criticized as “crooks” and “dirty cops” for their handling of the Russia investigations.

The day before, the Department of Justice dropped its criminal case against Gen. Michael Flynn, a former Trump official who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the Russia probe.

“Those jobs will all be back, and they’ll be back very soon,” Trump said of the estimated 20.5 million jobs lost in April, which brought the unemployment rate to 14.7%. “And next year, we’re going to have a phenomenal year.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump slammed the FBI, said he learned a lot from Richard Nixon, and claimed the economy will rebound from the COVID-19 crisis in a freewheeling 52-minute interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” In the middle of the interview, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the worst monthly jobs report in history.

Below are the topics Trump addressed during the nearly hour-long conversation.