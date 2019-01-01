Trump sends all-caps New Year’s tweet wishing ‘HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA!’

President Donald Trump sent a New Year’s tweet on Tuesday.

He wished “HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA!”

It’s become an annual tradition for Trump to start the year sending greetings to “haters” and “losers.”

President Donald Trump sent a New Year’s greeting to the “HATERS” on Tuesday.

He tweeted:

“HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!”

The president followed that up with a simple “Happy New Year!” not in all-caps.

It’s become a tradition for Trump to start the year with a tweet to the “haters,” “losers,” and “fake news media.”

Read more: Trump focuses New Year’s tweet on ‘many enemies’ and everyone who ‘lost so badly’

In 2017, he tweeted, “I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year.”

In 2016, he tweeted, “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!”

To EVERYONE, including all haters and losers, HAPPY NEW YEAR. Work hard, be smart and always remember, WINNING TAKES CARE OF EVERYTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2014

Trump included the “haters and losers” in his New Year’s wishes before he was president in 2014 and 2013, as well. And he sent more measured New Year’s greetings in 2015, 2013, 2012, 2010, and 2009.

The president is at the White House instead of his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida while the US government is partially shut down.