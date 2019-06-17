Trump says he will announce ‘phenomenal’ new healthcare plan within the next two months

caption President Donald Trump gives an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. source Screenshot/ABC News

President Donald Trump said he would be announcing a ‘phenomenal’ new healthcare plan within the next two months, and says healthcare will be a primary focus leading up to his 2020 election campaign.

Trump has repeatedly called for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, colloquially known as “Obamacare,” and has promised to pass a bill that would offer “insurance for everybody.” In 2017, Republican lawmakers made serious efforts to replace Obamacare with an updated version called the American Health Care Act, or ACHA, however the bill was ultimately tabled.

Speaking to ABC News in an interview which aired Sunday night, Trump vowed that healthcare would be on the top of his agenda in the leadup to the presidential elections.

“We almost had health care done. Health care’s a disaster, Obamacare,” Trump told host George Stephanopoulos. “If we win back the House, we’re going to produce phenomenal health care. And we already have the concept of the plan, but it’ll be less expensive than Obamacare by a lot.”

When pressed for specifics on his plan, Trump said his administration would be announcing changes “in about two months. Maybe less.”

Trump has made healthcare an important issue of his reelection campaign, and recently declared that the GOP would become “The Party of Healthcare!“

In March, the Trump administration said in a court filing that it was in favor of slashing the Affordable Care Act in whole, which would completely overhaul the current system and could leave millions without health insurance.

Trump on Friday announced new moves to expand health care choices for small businesses through healthcare reimbursement arrangements, known as HRAs, which are employer-funded health plans that reimburse employees for medical expenses not covered under their healthcare.

“HRAs will allow American workers to shop for the plan that’s right for them and their family, and have their employer cover the cost,” he told press from the Rose Garden. “HRAs will now receive the same tax treatment that other employer-provided health plans have always enjoyed.

He added that another “big announcement” would be made in the coming weeks, and slammed Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders’ “socialist” healthcare plan which would largely eliminate private health insurance.

“Socialist healthcare would crush American workers with higher taxes, long wait times, and far worse care,” he said.