‘It’s ruined’: Queen Elizabeth complained that Trump’s helicopter left ‘scorch marks’ on the lawn of Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II complained that President Donald Trump‘s helicopter left scorch marks on the lawn at Buckingham Palace in June, according to a new report in The Sunday Times.

Trump’s presidential helicopter, Marine One, reportedly burnt the grass upon landing at Buckingham Palace two times in the same day during his visit to the UK in June.

The Queen then complained about the damage to the grass to another state leader, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a source close to Morrison told The Times.

The source said that Morrison “went straight to the palace to see the Queen, who led him out to the gardens and said: “Come and look at my lawn. It’s ruined.”

President Donald Trump is known for making an entrance everywhere he goes – but he left the wrong impression when his helicopter scorched the Queen's lawn at Buckingham Palace, according to a new report in The Sunday Times.

In the first week of June, Trump traveled to the United Kingdom for an official state visit to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which took place on June 6, 2019.

Trump’s presidential helicopter, Marine One, reportedly burnt the grass upon landing at Buckingham Palace two times in the same day.

The Queen then complained about the damage to the grass to another state leader, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a source close to Morrison told The Times.

The source said that when Morrison, who also traveled to the UK for the D-Day anniversary celebrations, arrived in London, he “went straight to the palace to see the Queen, who led him out to the gardens and said: ‘Come and look at my lawn. It’s ruined.'”

The Times reported that the lawn outside Buckingham Palace is “is the centrepiece of the Queen’s annual garden parties” and the helicopter left both “scorch marks” and divots in the grass when it landed.

The outlet also said that the Queen has taken reportedly previous measures to protect her lawns from helicopter damage, including denying a request from former President Barack Obama to land six helicopters on the lawn of Windsor Castle in 2016.

Trump has visited England twice during his presidency, and appears to greatly admire the Queen.

“If you think of it, for so many years she has represented her country, she has really never made a mistake. You don’t see, like, anything embarrassing. She is just an incredible woman,” Trump said in 2018.

But during his July 2018 visit to the country, he was accused of violating royal protocol when meeting the Queen at Windsor Castle, including walking in front of Her Majesty, shaking her hand instead of bowing, and turning his back to her.