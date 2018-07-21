Trump’s hotel in Washington serves a $169 cocktail — and if you the price gets you talking, wait for the twist

- source
- The Trump International Hotel in Washington DC is selling a $169 cocktail, but it doesn’t contain any hard liquor.
- Instead, it is served with a Hungarian wine that is delivered on a crystal spoon.
- The hotel’s bar has an entire section of its drinks menu devoted to “Wines By The Crystal Spoon,” with each spoonful costing between $15 to $14o.
Donald Trump’s International Hotel in Washington, D.C., spared no expense for its signature $169 cocktail.
At that price, you’d expect it to at least contain some hard liquor. But no.
The Benjamin Bar & Lounge in the hotel’s lobby is reportedly serving the hard liquor-less drink, the most expensive in DC, and it comes with an accompanying ornate crystal spoon, The Washingtonian reported Friday.
The drink is based on the American 19th century recipe for sherry cobber, The Washingtonian said, with the blend including citrus, berries, and a sweet Hungarian wine.
But it is also served with an ounce of the Hungary-based Royal Tokaji’s “Essencia” – which is described as the “richest and rarest of all Hungarian Tokaji wines” – on a crystal spoon.
The bar is known for its glamorously-priced drinks, including a $100 martini that includes potato, caviar, raw oysters, vodka, and rye.
The bar’s menu includes a section called “Wine By The Crystal Spoon,” where spoonfuls of wine fetch between $15 to $140.
It was not immediately clear if you could keep the spoon.