Someone purchased TrumpHotels.org and turned it into a parody website on Trump’s immigration policy

caption Donald Trump. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

TrumpHotels.org was registered by an anonymous party to create a darkly satirical rendition of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The site features images of detained immigrant families and links out to media stories featuring Donald Trump’s comments on immigration policy.

Donald Trump’s organization has famously bought up a slew of domain names associated with the president’s name, including DonaldTrumpSucks.com, ImBeingSuedByTheDonald.com, IvankaPokerChampion.com, and PlayWithDonald.com.

But there’s one domain name that the Trump Organization seemingly overlooked: The innocuous-sounding “TrumpHotels.org.”

This domain name was registered by an unnamed party sometime last week, according to Gizmodo, and now features a darkly satirical tribute to the Trump campaign’s punishing immigration policies, which have drawn widespread criticism and resulted in the separation of more than 2,000 immigrant families in recent months.

Visitors to TrumpHotels.org are greeted with a landing page featuring photos of immigrants detained behind chain link border fences and children wrapped in emergency blankets.

A number of Trump’s quotes regarding immigration are also featured below the heading “Thoughts From Our Manager.”

One quote from the President reads:

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best…They’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime. They’re rapists and some, I assume, are good people, but I speak to border guards and they’re telling us what we’re getting.”

Among the “Features and Services” on TrumpHotels.org are listed “Handicap Accessibility,” “Se Habla Espanol,” and “Child Accommodations” [sic]. Each feature links out to a media story featuring Trump’s stance on topics like people with disabilities, immigration, and childcare.

While there’s no clue regarding the identity of the site’s creator, a note at the bottom says that TrumpHotels.org is intended solely for “entertainment, satirical, and political commentary purposes,” and emphasizes that it has no connection with either the President or his actual hotel business.