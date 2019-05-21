Trump embraced a supporter who came dressed as the border wall to his Pennsylvania rally after spotting him in the crowd

Donald Trump embraced a man he spotted in the crowd at a Pennsylvania rally on Monday who came dressed-up as the president’s proposed border wall.

“Can we get him up here?” Trump said, pointing down to the Montoursville crowd. “Get him up here! Look at this guy!”

Blake Marnell emerged on stage in a suit covered in a red-brick pattern and a “MAGA” cap. Marnell also carried a whiteboard with #BuildMe written on it.

At the rally Trump lambasted Fox News for giving Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg a platform, told voters Pennsylvania-born Joe Biden had abandoned them, and promised 500 miles of the wall will be put up next year.

President Donald Trump embraced a man who came to his 2020 re-election rally in Pennsylvania on Monday dressed as his proposed border wall and wearing a “MAGA” baseball cap.

Trump spotted the man while assuring crowds in Montoursville that 500 miles of the US-Mexico border wall will go up next year.

“Can we get him up here?” Trump said, pointing down to the crowd amassed at Williamsport Regional Airport. “Get him up here! Look at this guy!”

The man, identified by The Associated Press as Blake Marnell, climbed onto the stage while the crowd chanted "Build the wall."

The man, identified by The Associated Press as Blake Marnell, climbed onto the stage while the crowd chanted “Build the wall.”

Trump shook Marnell’s hand and then embraced him.

“Now we know who he’s voting for,” Trump jested with the rest of the crowd.

Trump added: “He says “I’m from San Diego.” Do you believe that? “I’m from San Diego and we need that wall”.”

caption Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on May 20. source CBS

Trump, speaking in one of the crucial swing states he won from the Democratic Party in 2016, joked he will serve five terms as US president.

He also slammed Fox News for broadcasting a Q&A with Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg on Sunday, and said Pennsylvania-born Joe Biden had abandoned the state for neighboring Delaware.

“I guess he was born here, but he left you folks,” Trump said of Biden. “He left you for another state. Remember that please.”

Trump also used the speech to champion Fred Keller, the Republican candidate for a vacant congressional seat in Pennsylvania.

Keller and Democratic Party candidate Marc Friedenberg go head-to-head in an election on Tuesday to fill the vacant seat left by Rep. Tom Marino after he resigned in January. Marino was a vocal Trump supporter, and helped spearhead his campaign in the state in 2016.