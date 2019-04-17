A complete timeline of the escalating war of words between Trump and Ilhan Omar

caption Rep. Ilhan Omar, an outspoken Minnesota Democrat. source JIM BOURG/Reuters

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a freshman Democrat from Minnesota, is locked in an on-going battle with President Donald Trump.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, over comments she’s made about Israel and the 9/11 terror attacks. The president has called her “extremely unpatriotic” and urged her to resign from Congress.

Omar, in return, has called Trump a bigot and accused him of “trafficking in hate” against minority groups for his “entire life.”

The feud escalated to new levels this week as Trump’s latest attack on Omar – juxtaposing footage of her with the collapsing World Trade Center buildings – which the congresswoman says has provoked a spike in death threats against her.

Trump repeatedly attacked Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, after the congresswoman made multiple comments critical of the US-Israeli relationship and lawmakers who support Israel earlier this year.

Omar, who has defended her position on Israel but apologized for employing anti-Semitic tropes, in turn accused Trump of “trafficking in hate” against minority groups.

Omar supports the movement to boycott Israel and has been critical of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank. She has also been vocal in her opposition to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, an influential Washington lobby group that nearly always aligns with the Israeli government.

A host of Omar’s Democratic colleagues have been critical of her comments about Israel.

Last week, after conservatives attacked Omar for a remark about the perpetrators of 9/11 that they argued trivialized the attack, Trump tweeted out a video juxtaposing footage of Omar with images of the World Trade Center’s twin towers collapsing.

Omar says Trump’s video attack has inspired a spike in death threats against her – even after a Trump supporter was arrested arrested and charged with threatening to assault and kill her earlier this month.

But Trump isn’t backing down.

The president on Monday said he had no second thoughts about his attacks on Omar, and laid into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she requested heightened security for Omar this week.

Ultimately, both Trump and Omar may use their battle for their political benefit. While Trump is messaging to his base, Omar’s new national profile has helped her raise significant sums of money for her re-election bid.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is widely condemned for saying support for Israel is “all about the Benjamins, baby” on February 11.

source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Omar argued that American lawmakers’ support for Israel is the result of pressure from moneyed lobbyists, including AIPAC.

Omar later deleted her tweet and said she “unequivocally” apologized for it.

Trump calls on Omar to resign from Congress the next day.

source Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

“What she said is so deep-seated in her heart that her lame apology … was just not appropriate,” Trump said on February 12. “I think she should resign from Congress, frankly.”

And Trump condemned House Democrats for failing to “take a stand against anti-Semitism in their conference.”

President Trump says Rep. Omar’s apology for Israel tweets was ‘lame’ https://t.co/Pux5QOncwm pic.twitter.com/JNNBi5r5OX – TIME (@TIME) February 12, 2019

Omar hits back at Trump, accusing him of trafficking in hate.

source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“You have trafficked in hate your whole life – against Jews, Muslims, Indigenous, immigrants, black people and more,” Omar said in a tweet on February 13. “I learned from people impacted by my words. When will you?”

Omar sparks new round of controversy after saying pro-Israel lawmakers are pushing “for allegiance to a foreign country.”

Omar’s February 27 comment was condemned by Republicans and many Democrats, who said the criticism played into old anti-Semitic tropes and charges of “dual loyalty” long made against Jewish-Americans.

Democrats accuse Trump of inciting violence against Omar.

After Trump’s video attack, dozens of Democrats – including party leadership – accused Trump of inciting violence against Omar, who has already been targeted with death threats.

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the US Capitol Police and the House sergeant-at-arms “are conducting a security assessment to safeguard” the congresswomen and her family and staffers following the president’s attack.

Omar says she loves America and is being targeted with increased death threats following Trump’s video attack.

“I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans,” Omar wrote in a series of tweets on April 13th. “I did not run for Congress to be silent. Thank you for standing with me – against an administration that ran on banning Muslims from this country – to fight for the America we all deserve.”

Trump says he has no regrets about attacking Omar over 9/11 comments, despite the reported death threats.

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump said he had no second thoughts about tweeting the video attack on Omar, despite the the congresswoman’s claim that death threats against her have surged.

“She’s been very disrespectful to this country, she’s been very disrespectful to, frankly, Israel, she is somebody that I think doesn’t understand life,” Trump told a local reporter in Minneapolis on Monday night. “I think she’s extremely unpatriotic and extremely disrespectful to our country.”

Trump added that Omar’s “got a way about her that’s very, very bad I think for our country.”

Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi and Omar — again.

Trump again attacked Omar, and targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for calling for increased security for the congresswoman in the wake of Trump’s attack.

“Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!”

The battle has broader political implications for both Trump and Omar.

For better or worse, the controversy has lifted Omar’s national profile. She raised almost $830,000 in the first quarter of 2019 for her 2020 re-election campaign, according to campaign finance reports released this week.