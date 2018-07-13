Former US ambassador to NATO: Trump’s claim immigrants are changing the UK’s culture is ‘code word for white supremacists’

caption Former US ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns ripped into Trump for suggesting immigrants are threatening Europe’s “culture.” source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Former US ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns on Friday slammed President Donald Trump for claiming immigrants are a threat to Europe “culture” as he visited the United Kingdom.

In an interview with The Sun, Trump criticized Europe’s immigrant policies and said it’s a “shame” a wave of migrants have entered the continent in recent years.

“I think what has happened to Europe is a shame. Allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame,” Trump said. “I think it changed the fabric of Europe and, unless you act very quickly, it’s never going to be what it was and I don’t mean that in a positive way.”

Trump added: “I think you are losing your culture. Look around. You go through certain areas that didn’t exist 10 or 15 years ago.”

Trump doubled down on his remarks about immigration damaging Europe’s cultural fabric during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday.

Immigration is “changing the culture, I think it’s a very negative thing for Europe,” Trump said. “I know it’s politically not necessarily correct, but I’ll say it, and I’ll say it loud. And I think they’d better watch themselves because you are changing culture.”

In an appearance on MSNBC, Burns ripped into Trump over his remarks.

“You saw the real Donald Trump this morning … when he said, ‘You’re changing the culture through immigration.’ That’s code word for white supremacists. That’s code word for keeping people of color and other diverse backgrounds out.”

The Trump administration has come under fire for its “zero tolerance” immigration policy in the US, which has seen thousands of migrant families separated at the US-Mexico border in recent months.

Trump made immigrant a central aspect of his platform during his presidential campaign and has continued to do so since entering the White House.

The president has frequently been criticized for his comments on immigration, including referring to some unauthorized immigrants as “animals” and allegedly calling African countries “s—holes” during a meeting with lawmakers.