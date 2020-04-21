Trump’s order suspending immigration will reportedly include exceptions for migrant farmworkers and healthcare workers

caption Agricultural laborers pick lemons inside the orchards of Samag Services, Inc, where they grow Avocado, Lemons and Oranges source Getty Images/Brent Stirton

President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States. It could come as early as Tuesday.

The order will include exemptions for migrant farmworkers and immigrant healthcare workers, particularly those treating coronavirus patients, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Immigrants are a major source of labor in both sectors – roughly 10% of agricultural workers are migrants on H-2A visas, and 16% of the healthcare labor force are immigrants.

Immigration into the US has already ground to a near-halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s unclear what immediate effects Trump’s order would have.

President Donald Trump said he intends to sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States, but it will reportedly include large exceptions for two major, essential professions: farmworkers and healthcare workers, particularly those who treat coronavirus patients.

The Wall Street Journal, citing an administration official, was first to report the exemptions. The US heavily relies on immigrants in both sectors to maintain the national food supply and treat patients.

The Journal reported that Trump’s order is not expected to remove immigrants who are already in the US, or address the visa renewal process for immigrants who already live and work in the country.

caption A view of the U.S.-Canada border crossing on April 8, 2020 from Detroit, Michigan. source Getty Images/Elaine Cromie

For instance, the Trump administration has already heavily restricted travel into the country – particularly from Europe and China, and has halted nonessential travel across the country’s land borders with Canada and Mexico.

Trump said in a tweet Monday night that the incoming executive order was meant both to protect Americans’ jobs during an economic crisis, and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” he tweeted.

The Washington Post reported that Trump could sign the order as early as Tuesday. It’s unclear how long the immigration suspension will remain in place.

Trump has broad authority over immigration regulations, and the Supreme Court in 2018 upheld his sweeping travel ban from several majority-Muslim countries.

Yet, as The Post reported, a near-total immigration suspension is unprecedented in the US and could potentially impact hundreds of thousands of people.

Data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services agency show that the US issued roughly 500,000 visas and 577,000 green cards in the fiscal year 2019.