A Republican legal expert says even his goldendoodle Luna is mad about impeachment, so we shouldn’t pursue it

Jonathan Turley, law professor at George Washington University, testified in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Turley said there’s is an “abundance of anger” in politics and criticized the impeachment process as being rushed.

He compared the inquiry to the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson in the 1860s, suggesting Congress created a “trap-door crime” to impeach the president.

He said everyone is mad over the process, even his goldendoodle, Luna: “Even my dog is mad … and Luna is a golden doodle, and they are never mad. We are all mad, and where has it taken us?”

Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, appeared in front of the Judiciary Committee alongside three Democrat-nominated witnesses.

During his opening statement, Turley said there is an “abundance of anger” in politics, and compared the inquiry to the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson in the 1860s, suggesting Congress created a “trap-door crime” to impeach the president.

“I get it. You’re mad. The president’s mad,” Turley said in his opening statement. “My Republican friends are mad. My Democratic friends are mad. My wife is mad. My kids are mad. Even my dog is mad … and Luna is a goldendoodle, and they are never mad. We are all mad, and where has it taken us?”

Here’s a photo of Turley’s dog, Luna:

Turley said that the impeachment process could harm future presidents, and criticized the process as being rushed.

He said Democrats “have declared that criminal and impeachable acts were established for everything from treason to conspiracy to obstruction,” but said “no action was taken to impeach” until “suddenly, just a few weeks ago, the House announced it would begin an impeachment inquiry and push for a final vote in just a matter of weeks.”

House Democrats actually launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump in September. They’re investigating whether or not Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine on the condition that the country’s top officials investigated former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Much of the inquiry is focused on a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Wednesday’s hearing featured testimony from several legal scholars speaking on the “constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment.”

House representatives previously heard testimony from several fact witnesses.

As for Turley’s comment on his dog Luna, the man who created the labradoodle, which eventually led to the creation of the goldendoodle might disagree that goldendoodles don’t get mad – he said the creation was his “life’s regret” because of their behavioral issues.