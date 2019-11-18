23 photos show the key moments of Trump’s impeachment so far

caption The impeachment inquiry looking into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill November 13, 2019. source Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty

Trump’s impeachment inquiry is well underway.

The House of Representatives is investigating whether President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, by threatening to withhold $400 million in military aid.

Hearings hit television for the public to watch last week, and witnesses and questioners are under intense scrutiny.

So far, three witnesses have given televised testimony – Bill Taylor, acting US ambassador to Ukraine; George Kent, deputy assistant secretary for Europe and Eurasian affairs; and Marie Yovanovitch, former US ambassador to Ukraine. At least nine more are scheduled so far in the weeks to come.

Democrats are hoping the publicized hearings will convince the public that Trump should be impeached. Republicans are trying their best to distract and make the case that Trump should stay in office.

Here’s a look at the process so far, in photos.

On September 24, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Congress was launching an impeachment inquiry to look into an anonymous complaint that accused President Donald Trump of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. She said Trump’s actions had betrayed his oath as president, national security, and the integrity of US elections.

Source: PRI

Trump was accused of withholding $400 million in military aid unless Ukraine investigated former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter for corruption. The two leaders happened to meet at the UN on September 25.

caption Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky meets US President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 25, 2019. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sources:Business Insider, Business Insider

That same day, the White House released a memo detailing the call. It showed Trump told Zelensky the US did “a lot for Ukraine,” and the phrase, “I would like you to do us a favor though.”

caption Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer holds up a copy of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky while speaking to reporters in the US Capitol on September 25, 2019. source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The impeachment inquiry began behind closed doors, much to Republicans’ chagrin. Democrats said they began with confidential testimonies to maintain the integrity of the investigation. Explosive information still leaked out, though.

Sources: PRI, Business Insider, The New York Times

On October 23, tensions boiled over, when a group of 30 Republicans stormed a closed-door meeting, and delayed testimony by five hours over safety concerns.

Sources: Washington Post, Business Insider

On October 31, the House of Representatives voted 232-196 in favor of formalizing the impeachment inquiry. This meant the next stage of the proceedings would be outlined, and included the plan to make the hearings public. Trump tweeted that it was “The Greatest Witch Hunt in American History.”

caption Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) (C), speaks during a news conference after the close of a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives on a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry centered on U.S. President Donald Trump October 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Mark Wilson / Getty

Sources: Business Insider, CNBC

On November 13, the hearings went public. This raised the stakes. When former President Richard Nixon’s impeachment was televised, 80% of America tuned in for at least some of the hearing.

caption Journalists and camera crews report from inside the hearing room where the House Intelligence Committee will hold its first public impeachment hearing in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Sources: PRI, The New York Times

By televising the hearings, the Democrats were giving the public a direct look at the key figures, the process, and the allegations, hoping it would sway the public to support impeaching the president.

Source: Business Insider

Rep. Adam Schiff heads the House Intelligence Committee and is playing a key role in the proceedings. The Washington Post described his methodical approach as bringing a “prosecutor’s sensibility” to the role, by staying calm and refusing to be baited.

caption Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks during the House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Friday Nov. 15, 2019. source Caroline Brehman / CQ-Roll Call Inc / Getty

Sources: The Atlantic, The Washington Post

The public hearings began with Bill Taylor, the acting US ambassador to Ukraine. Taylor confirmed the quid pro quo between Trump and Ukraine, and said in his entire career, spanning decades, he had never seen a president do as Trump had done.

caption Top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, William B. Taylor Jr. testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla

Source: Business Insider

George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary for Europe and Eurasian affairs, gave his testimony alongside Taylor. It focused on former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s attempts to get information about the Bidens from Ukraine. He clarified that it was a personal mission of Giuliani’s to get the damaging information, and not US foreign policy.

caption George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, at a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. source Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Sources: Business Insider, Business Insider

Kent also drew attention for his yellow and blue bow tie, and his 48-ounce Nalgene water bottle.

Source: Business Insider

Republicans used a variety of defenses to confuse and distract during the hearings, including characterizing Taylor and Kent’s testimonies (which were given under oath) as inaccurate hearsay.

caption Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks top Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) at the conclusion of testimony from top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William B. Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George P. Kent. source Drew Angerer / Getty

Source: Business Insider

Another tactic was calling for the anonymous whistleblower to publicly testify. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of the most vocal Republicans during the hearings, said it was a sad day for the country that they would never get a chance to question the whistleblower, whom he described, despite not knowing the person’s identity, as biased against Trump.

Source: Business Insider

Democratic Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont shot back and said, “I say to my colleague, I’d be glad to have the person who started it all come in and testify — President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there.” His response was greeted with laughter.

Source: Business Insider

Former US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch testified on November 15. She said she was removed from her post because she got in the way of efforts by the Trump administration to get Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. But while Trump said he had lost confidence in her, she said she’d done nothing wrong, and called her ouster a “smear campaign.”

Sources: The Wall Street Journal, PRI

Daniel Goldman, director of investigations for the House Intelligence Committee, was a key interviewer during the hearings, and got the most from Yovanovitch.

Source: Business Insider

He asked her two key questions — had she, in her 33 years as a foreign-service officer, ever had concerns about her job performance, and had she heard of a US president recalling an ambassador based on false allegations. To both she answered, “no.”

Source: Business Insider

Trump’s past and current tweets played a part in the proceedings. As Trump attacked her in real time on Twitter, saying everywhere she went “turned bad,” Yovanovitch was asked how she felt about the tweets.

caption A tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump about U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is displayed during her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Joshua Roberts / Pool / Getty

Sources:Business Insider, Business Insider

She told the committee it was “very intimidating,” to be publicly smeared. Experts told Business Insider’s Eliza Relman that the tweets amounted to witness intimidation.

Sources:Business Insider, Business Insider

Like Kent, Yovanovitch stayed hydrated in her nearly seven hours of testimony.

caption Drinks are seen at the bench for Former US Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill on November 15, 2019 in Washington DC. source Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty

When Yovanovitch finished her testimony, the audience and some members of Congress broke into applause, which is highly unusual.

caption Members of the public in the audience applaud as former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch concludes her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 15, 2019 source Win McNamee/Getty

Source: Business Insider

At least nine more testimonies are to come, including Vice President Mike Pence’s adviser Jennifer Williams, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, former US special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker, and former NSC staffer Tim Morrison.

Source: Business Insider