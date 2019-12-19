‘TRUMP IMPEACHED’: How newspaper front pages reacted to Trump’s historic impeachment by the House of Representatives

caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presides over the final of two House of Representatives votes approving two counts of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the House Chamber of the US Capitol on Wednesday. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump has been impeached by the US House of Representatives.

The house voted to charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, setting up a trial in the Senate where Trump could be acquitted.

Newspapers across the US chose short headlines and dramatic pictures that focused on the historic moment that made Trump only the third-ever US president to be impeached.

Business Insider rounded up 13 of the most striking front pages, which you can see below.

Next comes a trial in the Senate, where Trump will likely be acquitted by the Republican

Newspapers across the US focused on the historic nature of the moment, as Trump became only the third-ever US president to be impeached.

Business Insider rounded up the front pages of 13 newspapers around the country, which used just three different headlines between them to describe the momentous day in US history. Take a look at the front pages below:

The New York Times went for a bold, all-caps headline: “TRUMP IMPEACHED.”

caption The first edition of Thursday’s New York Times. source The New York Times

The simple headline is a strategy that many newspapers used, including The Wall Street Journal. The paper used photos from the Capitol Hill vote as well as Trump’s rally in Michigan, which he held at the same time.

source The Wall Street Journal

Trump used the rally to vilify Democrats, tout the strong economy, complement Republicans for sticking by him, and claim that he did nothing wrong.

USA Today made it even simpler …

source USA Today.

… as did the New York Daily News, which also emphasised how unusual the event is.

source New York Daily News

The Washington Post’s cover image featured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced the adoption of the articles of impeachment.

source The Washington Post

The Philadelphia Inquirer also used a photo from Trump’s rally, and highlighted the partisan nature of the House vote.

source The Philadelphia Inquirer

The San Francisco Chronicle also used a picture of Pelosi, choosing one from her speech to media after the votes. It also highlighted key quotes from the day, including Pelosi saying: “Today we are here to defend democracy for the people.”

source San Francisco Chronicle

Politico also kept the message simple …

source Politico

… as did the Chicago Tribune …

source Chicago Tribune

… and Texas’ Houston Chronicle, which also highlighted pro-impeachment demonstrations and the potential for voters to be fatigued over the issue in 2020.

source Houston Chronicle

Using the same picture, The Boston Globe highlighted the vote margins, which saw Trump receive more votes for his impeachment than either Bill Clinton or Andrew Johnson.

source The Boston Globe

The Tampa Bay Times used a picture of the chamber during the proceedings.

source Tampa Bay Times

And Minnesota’s Star Tribune framed Trump’s moment in light of Clinton and Johnson, the only two other US presidents to ever be impeached, and the Senate trial still to come.