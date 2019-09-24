Trump impeachment odds skyrocket to 62% on popular betting website

Popular betting website PredictIt.org saw odds of President Donald Trump’s impeachment in the House soar as high as $0.62 against the dollar Tuesday. That implies a roughly 62% probability.

Popular betting website PredictIt.org saw odds of President Trump’s impeachment in the House soar Tuesday, rising as high as $0.62 for a “yes” call.

The latest price is the highest seen for the bet throughout Trump’s presidency, and more than double Saturday’s closing price for the same call.

The bet is made against a single dollar, leading PredictIt’s market to forecast a 62% likelihood of Trump being impeached in the House.

PredictIt’s official rules for the bet maintain the House of Representatives must pass at least one article of impeachment against Trump during his first term. The site doesn’t require a trial or a conviction in the Senate for the betting market to reach a “yes” conclusion.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is set to announce an official impeachment inquiry into Trump and his administration Tuesday afternoon after months of pressure, according to multiple media outlets.

Her decision arrives after recent revelations that Trump urged the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden for corruption.

