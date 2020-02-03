LIVE: House prosecutors hammer Trump for trying to extort Ukraine and ‘block evidence and muzzle witnesses’ after he ‘got caught’

caption President Donald Trump. source Reuters

The Senate began closing arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Monday.

The proceedings come after the upper chamber voted to block new firsthand witnesses from coming to testify against the president.

House impeachment managers, who act as prosecutors in Trump’s trial, argued the Senate has a constitutional obligation to hear any relevant information pertaining to Trump’s alleged misconduct.

The president’s defense team said the Senate didn’t need to hear from any more witnesses while simultaneously claiming House prosecutors hadn’t allowed for enough witnesses.

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is expected to wind to an end this week as prosecutors and defense lawyers begin closing arguments.

The arguments started at 11 a.m. ET on Monday and will last for roughly four hours. Senators will then have until Wednesday to make their final statements on the trial.

At 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the Republican-led Senate will vote on the two articles of impeachment against Trump. The chamber is widely expected to acquit the president, and last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called Trump to get his permission to push the final vote to this week.

Monday’s proceedings come after the Senate blocked a motion to call new witnesses to testify in Trump’s trial. Democrats had zeroed in on four witnesses they wanted to hear testimony from: John Bolton, the former national security adviser; Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff; Robert Blair, an aide to Mulvaney; and Michael Duffey, an official in the Office of Management and Budget.

Bolton, in particular, claims of have firsthand knowledge of Trump’s efforts to strongarm Ukraine into delivering politically motivated investigations targeting the president’s rivals while withholding a $391 million military aid package and a White House meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately sought and still has not gotten.

Mulvaney is the head of the Office of Management and Budget, which took on a lead role in carrying out Trump’s order to freeze Ukraine’s aid. Emails and other documents also indicate that Mulvaney was in the loop on Trump’s decision to withhold Ukraine’s military aid from the start.

Blair has direct knowledge of Mulvaney’s involvement in the Ukraine pressure campaign.

And Duffey officially ordered the freeze in Ukraine’s aid 91 minutes after Trump’s phone call with Zelensky on July 25.

House impeachment managers, who act as prosecutors in Trump’s trial, argued the Senate has a constitutional obligation to hear any relevant information pertaining to Trump’s alleged misconduct.

The president’s defense team, meanwhile, said the Senate didn’t need to hear from any more witnesses while simultaneously claiming House prosecutors hadn’t allowed for enough witnesses.

House prosecutors hammer Trump for leveraging ‘the powers of the presidency and the full weight of the US government’ to pressure Ukraine and trying to ‘block evidence and muzzle witnesses’ when he ‘got caught’

source Screenshot via C-SPAN

House impeachment manager Jason Crow acknowledged that impeachment is an “extraordinary remedy” and “a tool only to be used in rare instances of grave misconduct.”

Trump’s actions, Crow said, meet that threshold. The House of Representatives impeached Trump in December for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House impeachment manager Val Demings highlighted the crux of those two articles of impeachment in her remarks after Crow’s concluded

“The president and his agents wielded the powers of the presidency and the full weight of the US government to increase pressure on Ukraine’s president to coerce him to announce two sham investigations that would smear his potential election opponent and raise his political standing,” Demings said.

She added that Trump’s pressure campaign was “on the verge of succeeding” until “the president got caught and the scheme was exposed.”

Trump then “ordered a massive cover-up, unprecedented in American history,” Demings said. “He tried to conceal the facts from Congress using every tool and legal window dressing he could to block evidence and muzzle witnesses. He tried to prevent the public from learning how he placed himself above country.”

House impeachment manager Jason Crow quotes former Massachusetts Sen. David Webster’s moving ‘Seventh of March’ speech in a last-ditch appeal to the GOP-led Senate

caption Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Crow, a Democratic representative from Colorado, began the House’s closing arguments by recalling Webster’s speech, in which he urged northern and southern states to come to a compromise before the Civil War.

“It is fortunate that there is a Senate of the United States,” Crow began, quoting Webster. “A body not yet moved from its propriety, not lost to a just sense of its dignity, and its own high responsibilities, an a body to which the country looks with confidence, for wise, moderate, patriotic, and healing counsels.”

The Republican-controlled Senate faced sharp backlash after it voted against calling new witnesses – a measure that the US public overwhelmingly supports – in Trump’s impeachment trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also drew criticism for openly acknowledging that he was working hand-in-hand with Trump’s defense team ahead of the trial, despite senators’ pledge to be impartial jurors in an impeachment trial.

With Friday’s vote to block witnesses, Trump’s impeachment became the first in US history in which the Senate did not hear any witness testimony.

A huge week in Washington politics

caption U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Drake University in Des Moines source Reuters

The Iowa caucuses, which officially kick off the 2020 primary season, are on Monday evening.

The four Democratic senators who are in the running for the party’s nomination – Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Michael Bennet of Colorado – will have the chance to leave the chamber after closing arguments to head to Iowa.

On Tuesday night, Trump will deliver the State of the Union to Congress.

On Wednesday, the Senate will vote on whether to convict Trump and remove him from office. Two-thirds of the chamber, or 67 senators, need to vote to convict the president to trigger his removal, which is highly unlikely.

And on Friday, New Hampshire will host the eighth Democratic primary debate, which is shortly before the state’s primary.