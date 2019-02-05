Federal prosecutors reportedly slapped Trump’s inaugural committee with subpoena

caption President-elect Donald Trump walks to take his seat for the inaugural swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2017. source White House/Shealah Craighead

President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, which has been under scrutiny by federal prosecutors, was reportedly ordered to hand in documents relating to its finances.

Investigators are believed to be looking into the tickets for the event, photo sessions with Trump, and the event’s vendors.

Trump’s inauguration in 2017 raised eyebrows after it drew in more than $100 million in donations, $1.5 million of which was reportedly spent on the Trump International Hotel.

President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, which has been under scrutiny by federal prosecutors, was reportedly ordered to hand in documents relating to its finances, two people with knowledge of the investigation said in a New York Times report published Monday.

An attorney for the committee reportedly received a subpoena on Monday that sought information about its donors and attendees for the inauguration, a source told The Times. Investigators are also believed to be looking into the tickets for the event, photo sessions with Trump, and the event’s vendors.

The information comes shortly after ABC News first reported on the possible subpoena from a source within the public corruption section at the Southern District of New York. A separate investigation into possible illegal donations made by foreign entities was reportedly being conducted by the US Attorney’s office in Brooklyn, The Times reported.

So far, no charges have been filed in the investigation.

Read more: Trump calls the US presidency ‘one of the great losers of all time,’ because he says he’s not making more money

The Federal Election Commission prohibits foreign nationals – which includes foreign corporations and groups – from “making any donation to a presidential inaugural committee,” in addition to forbidding them from making campaign contributions.

Trump’s inauguration in 2017 raised eyebrows after it drew in more than $100 million in donations, $1.5 million of which was reportedly spent on the Trump International Hotel. These donations far surpassed Trump’s predecessors.

The probe into the inaugural committee was reportedly sparked during an investigation into former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who in two separate cases pleaded guilty to a number of financial crimes and lying to Congress. FBI agents reportedly seized recordings between Cohen and Stephanie Wolkoff, a committee official and former aid to the first lady, who was fired in 2018.