Trump reportedly installed a new $50,000 golf simulator in the White House to replace the one left by Obama

Trump regularly leaves the White House to play golf on courses he owns.

President Donald Trump had a new golf simulator installed in the White House that’s the size of an entire room, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Trump had the golf simulator installed in his personal quarters over the past few weeks. The setup allows the president to play a virtual game of golf by hitting a ball into a screen and is a newer version of a simulator first put in the White House by former President Barack Obama, The Post reported.

According to The Post, Trump has not used the golf simulator during what has become known as “executive time,” which allows for loosely organized meetings and calls the president makes during the day and takes up much of his schedule, according to leaked documents.

The simulator reportedly cost about $50,000. A White House official told The Post that Trump paid for the simulator with his own money, not taxpayer funds.

A spokesperson for the White House was not immediately available for comment.

Trump has pushed back against accusations that the large amounts of executive time prevent him from being fully engaged during his workdays, writing on Twitter recently that he is a very hard worker.