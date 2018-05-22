Trump uses 2 iPhones, one specifically for Twitter — but White House staffers are reportedly worried that phone might not be secure

source White House

President Donald Trump uses two iPhones.

One only has Twitter and news apps installed. The other iPhone can only make calls.

Trump reportedly won’t let White House staff check the “Twitter phone” to make sure it hasn’t been hacked.

How does President Donald Trump send his tweets and make his calls?

From one of his two iPhones, according to a new report in Politico.

Trump has two iPhones that were given to him by White House staffers: One that’s just for Twitter that’s only equipped with the Twitter app and a few news sites, and one that’s only capable of making calls.

There’s a White House photo from early 2017 that shows Trump using what looks like an iPhone 6S Plus with a special security case.

Both iPhones are locked down and have features like GPS turned off, according to the report, but there are still lingering fears that Trump could be tracked through his smartphones thanks their cameras and microphones. Trump apparently won’t allow staffers to swap out his “Twitter phone” to check it hasn’t been hacked because it would be “too inconvenient.”

But just because Trump has a phone dedicated to tweeting doesn’t mean he’s individually typing all of his tweets. Staffers write tweet suggestions, sometimes with grammar errors and misspellings included on purpose, the Boston Globe reported.

Former President Barack Obama had a BlackBerry phone, but it was extremely locked down. “I get the thing, and they’re all like, ‘Well, Mr. President, for security reasons … it doesn’t take pictures, you can’t text, the phone doesn’t work … you can’t play your music on it,'” Obama joked in 2016.

Former President George W. Bush gave up his email habit after he was elected in 2000.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was harshly criticized for conducting government business through a private email server, especially by Trump, who said her decision put American citizens in “great danger” because of the risk her server could be hacked.