Inside Trump’s controversial luxury golf resort in Ireland, where Pence spent US tax dollars and sparked outrage

- source
- David Cannon/Getty Images
- US Vice President Mike Pence was widely criticized for staying at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland.
- Critics like US Senator Ted Lieu questioned the ethics of the vice president staying at a Trump-owned resort.
- Lieu tweeted that Pence’s actions are tantamount to “funneling taxpayer money” to Trump.
- Doonbeg is approximately “an hour’s drive plus a 40-minute flight” away from Dublin, where Pence was due to meet with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, according to CNN.
- White House officials confirmed that the visit of Pence’s entourage was paid for by US tax dollars, Reuters reported.
- But the latest fracas involving Pence isn’t the first time that the tiny coastal town of Doonbeg’s been embroiled in a Trump-related controversy.
- In the run up to the 2016 election, Fusion GPS investigated claims that Trump funded the Irish golf course with funding from the Russian mafia.
- Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar later came under fire for lobbying on the US president’s behalf in an effort to block a nearby wind farm.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Vice President Mike Pence found himself in the rough on Monday, when criticism erupted over the ethics of his visit to US President Donald Trump’s Irish golf resort.
As part of his trip to meet with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Pence and his entourage lodged at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland. The hotel did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
CNN reported that the resort is out of the way of Dublin, requiring Pence to make “an hour’s drive plus a 40-minute flight” to get to his destination.
Read more: After Trump tweeted out an image from a secret intelligence briefing to mock Iran, a top Iranian official trolled the president with a ‘good morning’ selfie
A Pence spokesperson told Reuters that the president suggested that his second-in-command stay at the resort, which he still owns.
“It wasn’t like a ‘you must,'” Pence chief of staff Marc Short told reporters. “It wasn’t like a ‘you have to.'”
Short also confirmed that the visit was taxpayer-funded, adding that the vice president himself paid for the stay of his mother and sister, who accompanied him.
This isn’t the first time that Pence has shown a preference for Trump properties. The Daily Beast reported that Pence’s political team has poured $224,000 into stays at hotels owned by the president since 2017. But this latest visit has prompted a fresh backlash from Trump critics like Senator Ted Lieu, who tweeted that Pence was “funneling taxpayer money” to the president.
It’s also not the first time that the president’s Irish golf resort has attracted widespread scrutiny.
Here’s a look inside Ireland’s Trump International Golf Links and Hotel, which has also been linked to Russian mafia money and a debacle involving a wind farm:
While the vice president is at the center of this latest controversy, his connection to the small community in County Clare goes back further than 2019.
- source
- Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Source: The Irish Times
Pence’s great grandmother hailed from Doonbeg, according to the Irish Times.
- source
- PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images
Source: The Irish Times
The then-Indiana governor and his family visited the coastal town in 2013, around a year before Trump purchased the golf resort.
- source
- Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Source: The Irish Times
The following year, Trump shelled out $29.2 million for the property.
- source
- Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Source: Proof of Conspiracy: How Trump’s International Collusion Is Threatening American Democracy
In the book “Proof of Conspiracy: How Trump’s International Collusion Is Threatening American Democracy,” professor and attorney Seth Abramson writes that the president may have overpaid for the property to the tune of $13.2 million.
- source
- David Cannon/Getty Images
Source: Proof of Conspiracy: How Trump’s International Collusion Is Threatening American Democracy
Theories have swirled around Trump’s foray into Ireland ever since.
- source
- PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images
Source: Irish Times
The Irish Times reported that Fusion GPS founder and ex-Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson testified under oath that he investigated the rumor that Russian mafia money seeded the Doonbeg golf resort.
- source
- David Cannon/Getty Images
Source: Irish Times
According to Simpson, financial statements don’t explicitly “show Russian involvement.”
- source
- Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Source: Irish Times
“What they do show is enormous amounts of capital flowing into these projects from unknown sources … but it’s hundreds of millions of dollars,” Simpson said, according to the Irish Times.
- source
- Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Source: Irish Times
One thing that is as clear as Waterford Crystal is that Trump’s Irish golf course is a money hole.
Source: Irish Times
Abramson also wrote that the Trump plunked down $164 million to keep Doonbeg and his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland afloat between 2014 and 2018.
- source
- Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Source: Proof of Conspiracy: How Trump’s International Collusion Is Threatening American Democracy
The Irish Times reported that the Trump Organization lost €2.2 million on the resort in 2016.
- source
- Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Source: Irish Times
Still, the resort’s website claims it to be a “5 star destination,” that caters to “golf enthusiasts, families, and surfers.”
- source
- Yelp
Source: Trump Hotels
In total, the lodge has 218 hotel suites and a spa. The Irish Times reported that the operation has a workforce of 300.
- source
- Yelp
Source: The Trump Factor: Unlocking the Secrets Behind the Trump Empire, Irish Times
At Trump’s Doonbeg property, “guest rooms” currently start at €238 a night.
- source
- Foursquare
Source: Trump Hotels
The most expensive “signature suite” that Business Insider found on the hotel’s website cost €922 a night.
- source
- Foursquare
Source: Trump Hotels
Guests have a handful of Trump-owned dining options within the hotel, including afternoon tea, room service, Trump’s Bar and Restaurant, and the Oceanview Restaurant.
- source
- Yelp
Source: The Trump Factor: Unlocking the Secrets Behind the Trump Empire, Trump Hotels
The resort’s focal point is its 18-hole golf course along the Atlantic Ocean.
- source
- Warren Little/Getty Images
Source: Trump Hotels
Australian golf pro and course designer Greg Norman was the creative force behind the original golf course at Doonbeg, which opened in 2002.
- source
- David Cannon/Getty Images
Source: Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, The Trump Factor: Unlocking the Secrets Behind the Trump Empire
Norman reportedly built the course “by-hand,” meaning with minimal interference to the area’s natural landscape.
- source
- Phil Inglis/Getty Images
Source: Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump
According to “Commander in Cheat,” Trump completely redid the entire course after purchasing the land.
- source
- Liam McBurney – Pool/Getty Images
Source: Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump
To protect from climate change-induced erosion, the resort petition to erect seawalls in 2017. Trump has consistently expressed doubt about anthropogenic climate change.
- source
- Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Source: Business Insider, New York Times
Alleged mafia ties and Pence’s recent stay aren’t the only political scuffles that the Doonbeg estate’s been caught up in.
- source
- Liam McBurney – Pool/Getty Images
Source: BBC
In 2018, Trump recounted how he lobbied Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in order to block the construction of renewable energy turbines.
- source
- David Cannon/Getty Images
Source: Leo: A Very Modern Taoiseach
Trump reportedly feared that the turbines would hurt his business at Doonbeg, according to Varadkar’s recounting of the interaction.
- source
- Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Source: Leo: A Very Modern Taoiseach
The taoiseach said he reached out to Ireland’s state tourism agency, relaying Trump’s concerns.
Source: Leo: A Very Modern Taoiseach
The wind farm wasn’t built, but Varadkar said that the request to build the structures along the coast “would have been refused anyway.”
- source
- Foursquare
Source: Leo: A Very Modern Taoiseach