Trump again floats Ivanka as potentially ‘incredible’ UN ambassador but says he can ‘already hear the chants of Nepotism!’

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday to support his daughter Ivanka as a candidate for US ambassador to the United Nations but said he could “already hear the chants of Nepotism!”

Replacement rumors swirled about Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser in the administration, immediately after Nikki Haley announced her resignation earlier this week.

Though Trump previously said his daughter “would be dynamite” in the role, she shot down the rumors in a tweet hours after Haley’s resignation.

In a tweet, Trump said “everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador” and “she would be incredible, but I can already hear the chants of Nepotism!”

So nice, everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador. She would be incredible, but I can already hear the chants of Nepotism! We have great people that want the job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2018

Ivanka Trump, who is a senior White House adviser, was viewed as a contender for the position after Nikki Haley announced her resignation earlier this week. Hours after Haley’s announcement, Trump said the first daughter “would be dynamite” in the role, but Ivanka Trump shot down the rumors in a tweet.

The president previously faced concerns of nepotism when Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, joined the administration as senior advisers with no prior career government experience.

Haley sparked interest when she glowingly praised the couple in her resignation announcement.

“I can’t say enough good things about Jared and Ivanka,” she said, adding that they “do a lot of things behind the scenes that I wish more people knew about.”

Scores of Twitter users noted an automated account that showed Ivanka Trump had started following several defense-related Twitter accounts the day before.

According to @Trumpsalert, @IvankaTrump started following a lot of Defense Department accounts yesterday pic.twitter.com/J3ZtngjloG — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) October 9, 2018

Trump told reporters after Haley’s resignation that he would announce a replacement in the next two weeks.

Other possible replacements include Trump’s former deputy national security adviser, Dina Powell, and the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell.